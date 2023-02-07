Read full article on original website
Gov. Spencer Cox announces new state priorities in Utah Home plan – Cache Valley Daily
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the midst of a busy week in Washington, D.C. attending the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, Gov. Spence Cox took time out to announce what his staff called ” … a new set of bold and impactful priorities for Utah.”. Dubbed...
Students learned to “find their brave” – Cache Valley Daily
Inspirational Speaker Kristen Lloyd shares how she “found her brave” to fourth and fifth grade students at TECS-South. NIBLEY— A medley of students’ voices singing “I found my brave. I found my brave,” could be heard down the halls of Thomas Edison Charter School South Campus during TECS-S with Music Teacher Katie McKay Tuesday morning.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over fuel pipeline leak
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Friday after a fuel pipeline leak. The Kinder Morgan gas pipeline, which supplies about 90% of needed gas, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas, experienced a disruption that resulted in a temporary shutdown of the line, the governor’s emergency declaration stated.
