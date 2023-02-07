Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.

22 HOURS AGO