Blogging Big Blue
Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will completely destroy Google within two years, Gmail developer says
Paul Buchheit, the developer of Gmail, estimates that Google is one or two years away from complete disruption of Google owing to AI chatbots. The engineer stated that AI breakthroughs such as ChatGPT might render Google’s search engine outdated. Google issued a code red alert in December due to the popular chatbot.
CNBC
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Albany Herald
Google's AI chatbot Bard had an inaccurate response in public demo
Google's much-hyped new AI chatbot tool Bard, which has yet to be released to the public, is already being called out for an inaccurate response it produced in a demo this week. In the demo, which was posted by Google on Twitter, a user asks Bard: "What new discoveries from...
freightwaves.com
Last-mile firm Bungii streamlines payments with Branch
Once a relatively unknown strategy, networks of independently contracted delivery drivers — or what might be referred to as “the Uber model” — have proliferated throughout the transportation industry in recent years. Amazon has Flex. Target has Shipt. And platforms like DoorDash, Gopuff and Bringg all...
This Is the Number to Watch at Pinterest
The business fortunes of any company wax and wane over time, but sometimes, there's a single metric that jumps out at you as an investor.
TechCrunch
Atlantic Money launches its cheap foreign exchange service across Europe
Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.
Twitter announced some new features, then temporarily crashed
Twitter announced the latest phase in its ongoing attempt to sell users on a premium subscription tier—4,000 character tweets, and half the ads. But yesterday’s impending Twitter Blue perks were literally lost within many users’ timelines, as some of the social media platform’s basic functions collapsed for roughly an hour-and-a-half.
Shopify Unveils 100+ Upgrades to Simplify Mobile Commerce
Shopify is offering merchants a one-page checkout offering as part of a broader upgrade of its services. “Shopify is innovating the most important surface in commerce: checkout,” the eCommerce platform said in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). “We’re launching a new one-page design and more levels of extensibility to help merchants optimize for conversion.”
theblock.co
Scammers float fake tokens for social media app Damus: PeckShield
Security firm PeckShield warned of 15 fake tokens posing as official tokens for decentralized social media app Damus. The fake tokens have been issued on Ethereum and BNB Chain in an effort to dupe unsuspecting buyers. Crypto security firm PeckShield issued a warning on fake tokens for the Damus social...
For a Microsoft report, ChatGPT was asked to write a funny poem about Bing being better than Google. See it here.
See ChatGPT's witty poem about Bing being better than Google. The Microsoft search engine is getting an upgrade by integrating the AI's technology.
marketscreener.com
Google AI chatbot BARD offers inaccurate information in company ad
LONDON (Reuters) - Google published an online advertisement in which its much anticipated AI chatbot BARD delivered inaccurate answers. The tech giant posted a short GIF video of BARD in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics. In the advertisement,...
$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer
Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
