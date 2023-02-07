ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wamc.org

Burlington City Council debate resolution related to police oversight ballot question

On Town Meeting Day, Burlington, Vermont voters will be asked to approve or reject the creation of a Community Control Board to oversee the police department. The controversial question was placed on the ballot by a citizen petition and is supported by city Progressives but opposed by the mayor and Democratic city councilors. A resolution related to the ballot question on Monday evening’s Burlington City Council’s agenda generated considerable public comment and extended debate by the council.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee

Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Mountain Times

Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard

Brandon resident Cecil Reniche-Smith is seeking a one-year term on the Brandon selectboard.  A graduate of Vermont Law School, Reniche-Smith moved to Brandon after working for many years as a senior assistant attorney general for the state of Oregon, where […] Read More The post Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRANDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Colchester Sun

Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses

Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
MONTPELIER, VT
Addison Independent

County officials take oaths of office

ADDISON COUNTY — In Vermont, there aren’t many countywide offices, but there are some. This past Wednesday, Feb. 1, Addison County’s elected officials elected this past November were sworn in at the Mahady Courthouse in Middlebury. The Honorable Judge David Fenster, a state court judge. administered the...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for missing Newport Center teen

NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who they believe ran away. Police say Evan Branche was last seen leaving a home on Vermont Route 105 in Newport Center at around 4:50 p.m. on January 19. State police have been actively...
NEWPORT, VT

