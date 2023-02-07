Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Burlington City Council debate resolution related to police oversight ballot question
On Town Meeting Day, Burlington, Vermont voters will be asked to approve or reject the creation of a Community Control Board to oversee the police department. The controversial question was placed on the ballot by a citizen petition and is supported by city Progressives but opposed by the mayor and Democratic city councilors. A resolution related to the ballot question on Monday evening’s Burlington City Council’s agenda generated considerable public comment and extended debate by the council.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
In 6-5 vote, Burlington council opposes police oversight ballot measure
Opponents said they want more discussion to find an alternative.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee
Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
wamc.org
Vermont’s governor calls for a return to civility following latest school brawl
Last week a man died after a brawl during a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont. Governor Phil Scott used his weekly media briefing on Tuesday to call for a return to civility. The January 31st brawl occurred during a 7th and 8th grade basketball game in Alburgh, Vermont....
Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard
Brandon resident Cecil Reniche-Smith is seeking a one-year term on the Brandon selectboard. A graduate of Vermont Law School, Reniche-Smith moved to Brandon after working for many years as a senior assistant attorney general for the state of Oregon, where […] Read More The post Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
Colchester Sun
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
montpelierbridge.org
High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses
Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating hoax school threat Rice Memorial High School
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington is being investigated after a false threat was called into the school on Wednesday morning. None of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes. Police were called to the school for...
mynbc5.com
Montpelier High School in lockdown, VSP believes false threat called in
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a phony threat of shots fired was called into Montpelier High School. State Police told NBC5 that all students are safe, and there were no shots fired. The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially...
Addison Independent
County officials take oaths of office
ADDISON COUNTY — In Vermont, there aren’t many countywide offices, but there are some. This past Wednesday, Feb. 1, Addison County’s elected officials elected this past November were sworn in at the Mahady Courthouse in Middlebury. The Honorable Judge David Fenster, a state court judge. administered the...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing Newport Center teen
NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who they believe ran away. Police say Evan Branche was last seen leaving a home on Vermont Route 105 in Newport Center at around 4:50 p.m. on January 19. State police have been actively...
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
