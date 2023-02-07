ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Q985

New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford

Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Art abounds this week in Rockford. Here are 15 things to do

ROCKFORD — Arts abound this week in the Rockford area with a host of things to do to awaken your inner artist. You could do yoga in the Rockford Art Museum‘s main gallery, explore unsettling art at 317 Art Collective, paint pottery at The Pottery Lounge, check out a new exhibit at Kortman Gallery or see art in the snow at Sinnissippi Park.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

TNT Funnel Cakes has flavors that explode in your mouth

Up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets we have TNT Funnel Cakes located at 201 W State St in Rockford. TNT Funnel Cakes has over 20 flavors that are absolutely delicious. Owner Ashley Washington is having us try the Papa Smurf funnel cake which has a blueberry lemon flavor. Ashley is proud that TNT Funnel Cakes is a local black owned business. If you think that TNT Funnel Cakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree

Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Two women charged after Janesville bar...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections …. Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Why now? Behind the Rockford Speedway’s decision to make this its final season

LOVES PARK — Years ago, Tom Deery recalls, people would talk about going “up there” to the Rockford Speedway. “Up there” at the time meant traveling about seven miles outside the city of Rockford to a largely rural area where the sole attraction was the banked oval short track that drew thousands of motorsports enthusiasts each year.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL

