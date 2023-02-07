Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
100fmrockford.com
‘It’s hard to sculpt slush’: Rockford snow sculptors face challenging weather for annual competition
ROCKFORD — Jack Gerard has seen just about every variety of weather during his roughly 35 years in competitive snow sculpting. There’s been intense cold, unseasonable warmth and rain. One year, in fact, his team created a depiction of Neptune arising from the ocean: Warm weather and rain turned part of the wave into actual water.
100fmrockford.com
Art abounds this week in Rockford. Here are 15 things to do
ROCKFORD — Arts abound this week in the Rockford area with a host of things to do to awaken your inner artist. You could do yoga in the Rockford Art Museum‘s main gallery, explore unsettling art at 317 Art Collective, paint pottery at The Pottery Lounge, check out a new exhibit at Kortman Gallery or see art in the snow at Sinnissippi Park.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
MyStateline.com
TNT Funnel Cakes has flavors that explode in your mouth
Up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets we have TNT Funnel Cakes located at 201 W State St in Rockford. TNT Funnel Cakes has over 20 flavors that are absolutely delicious. Owner Ashley Washington is having us try the Papa Smurf funnel cake which has a blueberry lemon flavor. Ashley is proud that TNT Funnel Cakes is a local black owned business. If you think that TNT Funnel Cakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.
northernpublicradio.org
Rockford actor's performances move from home balcony to the Broadway stage
A Rockford native who recently finished a run in the musical Hamilton is now starring in another Broadway hit. Lana Zoe Jensen is playing the role of Katherine Howard in the Broadway musical “Six.” This play tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. Jensen uses...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
MyStateline.com
Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree
Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Two women charged after Janesville bar...
MyStateline.com
Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections …. Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was...
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
Deery family members explain their decision to sell the Rockford Speedway
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—The roar of race cars will be heard one last season at the Rockford Speedway. The Deery Family which owns the facility and surrounding land, is turning over the property to developers after the upcoming season. It is the end of an era. Racing has been going strong at the Rockford Speedway […]
100fmrockford.com
Live-action laser tag to return to former Laser Quest in Rockford with new technology
ROCKFORD — A laser tag business that ran for nearly three decades is being revamped to reopen under new ownership and with new technology that brings the game into the modern era. Sector 815 is preparing to take over the former Laser Quest, 293 Executive Parkway, which operated for...
100fmrockford.com
How Rockford Speedway hopes to preserve its history after the racetrack is gone
LOVES PARK — The Deery family wants to make sure a part of the Rockford Speedway’s history remains when the 75-year-old racetrack is redeveloped for commercial use starting later this year. The family is working on plans to salvage some of the history, such as its walk of...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
100fmrockford.com
Why now? Behind the Rockford Speedway’s decision to make this its final season
LOVES PARK — Years ago, Tom Deery recalls, people would talk about going “up there” to the Rockford Speedway. “Up there” at the time meant traveling about seven miles outside the city of Rockford to a largely rural area where the sole attraction was the banked oval short track that drew thousands of motorsports enthusiasts each year.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
WIFR
Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
