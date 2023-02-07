Read full article on original website
Iris Ortiz
2d ago
So sad that he never got caught out and lived his life like nothing happened. And happy for her family to finally have a closure on her dead.
Darrell Walker
2d ago
to bad they didn't catch this guy that killed the innocent women.great news the law solved it it's some old murder cases in my county from the 1980s and beyond they should have dna technology they can solve them.
Janice Hepler
2d ago
Wonderful news for the family to know who did that horrible crime to their loved one.
Arrest made in connection with 2014 murder of Trinity woman
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the 2014 murder of Tammy Sellers Holland. Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on October 28, 2014. She was 50 years old. After a lengthy investigation into the cold case, deputies...
Man arrested for shooting on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for shooting a man in the back in Winston-Salem last Friday, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police...
Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
WXII 12
16-year-old killed in shooting in Clemmons, deputies say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment Wednesday night. Deputies have identified the victim as Jhamari Jaquel Hall, a 16-year-old from Winston-Salem who died of gunshot wounds. Hall was a sophomore at Parkland High School. Deputies were called...
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
Man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, arrested by North Carolina deputies
Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide. “This is where evil has invaded our community,...
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
WXII 12
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
Man shot by deputy in Davidson Co. after stolen vehicle call, sheriff says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A stolen vehicle suspect was shot during a deputy chase Wednesday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. It happened when deputies were called to an area near Arnold Road about a suspicious person. When they arrived, they saw a suspect driving around in a...
Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
Man shot in the neck after attacking 3 women, including his mom in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man shot in the neck after attacking multiple women, including his mom in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a double shooting on Bethabara Pointe Circle around 5:17 p.m. When they arrived they found Johordon Davis, 24,...
Greensboro woman finds biological family through Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are millions of Facebook status updates every day and while what you post may live on there forever, it can easily be drowned out by the multitude of voices. Chaneldra Goode knows that all too well, "I've been sharing it for years ever since I...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police assisting Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are assisting the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in an investigation. Police said officers were sent to 3rd Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 2:37 a.m. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. A WXII news crew saw a car being towed from the scene. Officers...
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
pmg-va.com
Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Last week, following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He...
