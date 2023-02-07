ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Iris Ortiz
2d ago

So sad that he never got caught out and lived his life like nothing happened. And happy for her family to finally have a closure on her dead.

Darrell Walker
2d ago

to bad they didn't catch this guy that killed the innocent women.great news the law solved it it's some old murder cases in my county from the 1980s and beyond they should have dna technology they can solve them.

Janice Hepler
2d ago

Wonderful news for the family to know who did that horrible crime to their loved one.

