Now Mesa Public Schools Are Also Declaring That They Have Failed In Educating Their Children By Suing Social Media

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
KTAR.com
Here’s what KTAR News learned from chronic absenteeism in Arizona schools
PHOENIX — Over the past week, KTAR News reported on an issue prevalent in Arizona schools — chronic absenteeism. Reporter Griselda Zetino spoke with districts, nonprofits and other professionals about the root of the problem, its rise and what’s being done to reverse the troubling trend. Here’s...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
investorsobserver.com
Snow Family Dentistry's Mesa Office Announces Invisalign & Cosmetic Procedures
Snow Family Dentistry's Mesa Office Announces Invisalign & Cosmetic Procedures. Snow Family Dentistry (480-982-7289) announces that its new Mesa office is now available for complete cosmetic dentistry procedures. Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - After opening a new office in Mesa in late 2022, Snow Family Dentistry is...
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa homeowner battles private equity firm
A private equity firm hoping to build a three-story self-storage facility in downtown Mesa is facing stubborn resistance from a homeowner in a David-and-Goliath matchup. Albuquerque-based DXD Capital proposes to turn five vacant parcels totaling 1.3 acres on the southeast corner of Broadway Road and Country Club Drive into an 80,000-square-foot self-storage facility.
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death. Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce
As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes new airline
PHOENIX — A new airline has arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new "ultra-affordable airline," had its inaugural flight take off from the airport on Tuesday. Lynx will operate three flights a week between Phoenix and Calgary. “We know there are strong community connections...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
