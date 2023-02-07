ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Now Mesa Public Schools Are Also Declaring That They Have Failed In Educating Their Children By Suing Social Media

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
investorsobserver.com

Snow Family Dentistry's Mesa Office Announces Invisalign & Cosmetic Procedures

Snow Family Dentistry's Mesa Office Announces Invisalign & Cosmetic Procedures. Snow Family Dentistry (480-982-7289) announces that its new Mesa office is now available for complete cosmetic dentistry procedures. Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - After opening a new office in Mesa in late 2022, Snow Family Dentistry is...
MESA, AZ
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors

A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa homeowner battles private equity firm

A private equity firm hoping to build a three-story self-storage facility in downtown Mesa is facing stubborn resistance from a homeowner in a David-and-Goliath matchup. Albuquerque-based DXD Capital proposes to turn five vacant parcels totaling 1.3 acres on the southeast corner of Broadway Road and Country Club Drive into an 80,000-square-foot self-storage facility.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death. Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce

As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
ARIZONA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SAN LUIS, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes new airline

PHOENIX — A new airline has arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new "ultra-affordable airline," had its inaugural flight take off from the airport on Tuesday. Lynx will operate three flights a week between Phoenix and Calgary. “We know there are strong community connections...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy