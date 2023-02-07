Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
WNEM
Two Michigan Lottery players win $1M playing Powerball
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The players matched the five white balls – 5-11-22-23-69. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-Way Food Center, 2317 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. The other ticket was purchased at MichiganLottery.com.
WNEM
Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
