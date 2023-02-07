ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Is Unwatchable: A Play In Three Acts

Boss said I had to refine what were previously private kvetchings into an article, so. Perhaps you, personally, didn’t ask for this, but someone did. scene: Off Tackle Empire Slack basketball channel, late evening, Tuesday, February 7th. Enter MNWILDCAT and GREEN AKERS. Throughout, Michigan State uses a splendid 10-0 burst to begin the contest and then fiddles and diddles about, not surrendering the lead but declining to put Maryland away as the Terps shoot 1/10 from deep and Donta Scott goes scoreless in the first half.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
COLUMBUS, OH
wkar.org

Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Two Michigan Lottery players win $1M playing Powerball

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The players matched the five white balls – 5-11-22-23-69. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-Way Food Center, 2317 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. The other ticket was purchased at MichiganLottery.com.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. “We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy