New York City, NY

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Former Google Colleagues Bret Taylor And Clay Bavor Collaborate For AI Startup

Salesforce, Inc's CRM former co-CEO Bret Taylor formed an artificial intelligence startup with Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's outgoing Vice President Clay Bavor. The former Google colleagues Taylor and Bavor wanted the new company to apply AI to "some of the most important problems in business," Bloomberg reports. The venture...
Magnite Unveils Magnite Streaming, New Ad Platform For CTV and OTT

Underscoring the growth of connected TV and over-the-top video, sell side ad platform Magnite has launched Magnite Streaming, designed to help media owners monetize advertising inventory in live and on-demand streaming TV. Magnite CTV and OTT clients include AMC Networks, Dish Media, Disney Advertising, Fox Corp., FuboTV, LG Ads Solutions,...
Google AI chatbot BARD offers inaccurate information in company ad

LONDON (Reuters) - Google published an online advertisement in which its much anticipated AI chatbot BARD delivered inaccurate answers. The tech giant posted a short GIF video of BARD in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics. In the advertisement,...

