A woman has claimed that American Airlines offloaded her from a flight in Delhi after she could not place her own cabin bag in the overhead lockers.Meenakshi Sengupta has lodged a complaint with the US airline, telling police and aviation authorities that she has no strength in her arms following surgery and treatment for cancer, and accusing an AA crew member of “extremely rude and arrogant” behaviour.The airline confirmed that a “disruptive customer” had been removed from Flight 293 from Delhi to New York on 30 January. In a complaint to Delhi Police seen by NDTV, Ms Sengupta said she...

3 DAYS AGO