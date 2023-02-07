Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
External battery pack catches fire onboard flight, plane returns to airport
An external battery pack caught fire on a flight that had just taken off from San Diego en route to New Jersey, forcing the flight to circle back and sending several people to the hospital.
Two passengers in hospital after Qantas flight hits severe turbulence
Two people were taken to hospital after severe turbulence hit a QantasLink flight. Flight QF2376 had departedfrom Brisbane Airport for Hervey Bay Airport at 12.40pm on 1 February when the incident occurred. The aircraft was flying at 16,000ft above Rainbow Bay and was half an hour into its journey when there was reportedly a “loud crash”. “All of a sudden there was just a loud crash and a couple of people weren’t strapped and hit the top, hit the roof,” one passenger told7 News. One member of cabin crew was “knocked out” because of the turbulence, another eyewitness added....
United Airlines Opens $32 Million Flight Attendant Training Center That Will Handle 600 Crew Members Per Month
United Airlines has just opened an expanded flight attendant training center in Houston at a cost of $32 million and which will be capable of handling 600 flight attendants per month. The centerpiece of the 56,000 sq. ft. facility is a 125,000-gallon pool that has a mock aircraft fuselage so...
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
How 110 Bags Are Stacked in the Belly of a Plane Shocks Internet
Several users on TikTok were surprised by the latest viral video, with some fearing the claustrophobia the poster might feel.
Qantas Airways Boeing plane issues mayday call after engine fails with a 'bang,' lands safely
A Boeing 737-888 plane operated by Qantas Airways landed safely in Sydney, Australia after its crew reported an engine malfunction and mayday call.
msn.com
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant
Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,”...
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss
A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
Cancer patient offloaded from flight after ‘repeatedly asking for help with bag’
A woman has claimed that American Airlines offloaded her from a flight in Delhi after she could not place her own cabin bag in the overhead lockers.Meenakshi Sengupta has lodged a complaint with the US airline, telling police and aviation authorities that she has no strength in her arms following surgery and treatment for cancer, and accusing an AA crew member of “extremely rude and arrogant” behaviour.The airline confirmed that a “disruptive customer” had been removed from Flight 293 from Delhi to New York on 30 January. In a complaint to Delhi Police seen by NDTV, Ms Sengupta said she...
Co-pilot of crashed Yeti Airlines flight lost husband to earlier aviation disaster in Nepal
The co-pilot of the Nepal flight that crashed with 72 people on board had lost her husband in a similar crash in 2006.Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crash killed 68 including passengers and crew members, with authorities announcing on Monday that hopes of finding any remaining survivors were fading.Ms Khatiwada, 44, joined the airline in 2010 following the footsteps of her husband, who died in 2006 while flying the domestic carrier which went down minutes before landing, reported Reuters.“Her husband, Dipak...
Brawl erupts between Spirit Airlines agents and passengers over denied luggage
A fight erupted near the jet bridge at the Philadelphia International Airport between a mother and daughter and Spirit Airlines staff after they were told their carry-on luggage was too large to bring on the plane.Parts of the encounter were captured on video.The footage begins with a pair of travelers, a mother and daughter, swiping at Spirit Airlines gate agents near the entrance to the terminal’s jet bridge, which connects the airport to the waiting airplanes.The pair was leaving Philadelphia for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the scuffle broke out.The younger traveler grabbed the dreadlocks of one of the Spirit...
United Airlines lifts ground stop issued at IAH due to fire in employee locker room, officials say
Airline officials say twenty-three flights were delayed Sunday morning after a fire broke out at IAH, leaving a smokey smell loitering in Terminal C.
Final Boeing 747: Pilots of the aircraft draw crown in the air
Pilots of Atlas Air, a cargo freighter, paid a fitting tribute to the iconic 747 model after Boeing delivered the last aircraft earlier this week. The pilots drew the number 747 and topped it with a crown soon after they departed Paine Field airport towards Cincinnati Airport on its maiden flight, fight tracking service, Flightradar said in a tweet.
Comments / 0