Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
CNBC

Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January

Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
marketscreener.com

Comex Silver Settles 1.21% Lower at $22.097 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 27.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.21% to $22.097 today. --Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. --Down four of the past five sessions. --Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. --Off 17.82% from its 52-week...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Edy Zoo

Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?

HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSB Radio

Here's why your natural gas bills could be much higher this winter

NEW YORK — Even as U.S. households begin to enjoy relief from inflation woes, a spike in heating bills could crunch budgets this winter due to a rise in natural gas prices. Nearly half of the nation's households rely on natural gas for warmth. The price of the fuel surged last year following a jump in demand after extreme weather forced consumers to run heat and air conditioning more than usual, analysts told ABC News.
OilPrice.com

Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw

Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
KRON4 News

2 reasons why Californians can expect much lower natural gas bills in February

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California's largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to market forces. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money. "After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for natural gas have dropped, resulting […]
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
msn.com

Natural Gas- No Inventory and Supply Concerns Cause the Price Plunge

U.S. natural gas futures did not post the same all-time peaks as the energy commodity in the U.K. or the Netherlands in 2022. In a December 20, 2022, article on Barchart, I wrote, “As the war in Ukraine continues to rage in late 2022 and relations between Moscow and its European neighbors have deteriorated, expect natural gas volatility to continue. We could see a series of price implosions and explosions over the coming months as natural gas is an energy commodity in the crosshairs of the current geopolitical landscape. Natural gas offers lots of volatility for traders, but it is not a market for the faint of heart.” Natural gas did not experience any price explosion, as the implosion that began at the August 2022 high continued. On December 20, 2022, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures were at the $5.387 per MMBtu level, almost half the price at the August high. On February 7, 2023, after the price had more than halved again, it was sitting at the $2.50 per MMBtu level.

