U.S. natural gas futures did not post the same all-time peaks as the energy commodity in the U.K. or the Netherlands in 2022. In a December 20, 2022, article on Barchart, I wrote, “As the war in Ukraine continues to rage in late 2022 and relations between Moscow and its European neighbors have deteriorated, expect natural gas volatility to continue. We could see a series of price implosions and explosions over the coming months as natural gas is an energy commodity in the crosshairs of the current geopolitical landscape. Natural gas offers lots of volatility for traders, but it is not a market for the faint of heart.” Natural gas did not experience any price explosion, as the implosion that began at the August 2022 high continued. On December 20, 2022, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures were at the $5.387 per MMBtu level, almost half the price at the August high. On February 7, 2023, after the price had more than halved again, it was sitting at the $2.50 per MMBtu level.

