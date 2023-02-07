Read full article on original website
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
U.S. data released Wednesday show domestic demand declined somewhat last week, with the appetite from consumer fuels still below pre-pandemic levels.
Comex Silver Settles 1.21% Lower at $22.097 -- Data Talk
Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 27.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.21% to $22.097 today. --Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. --Down four of the past five sessions. --Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. --Off 17.82% from its 52-week...
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
Here's why your natural gas bills could be much higher this winter
NEW YORK — Even as U.S. households begin to enjoy relief from inflation woes, a spike in heating bills could crunch budgets this winter due to a rise in natural gas prices. Nearly half of the nation's households rely on natural gas for warmth. The price of the fuel surged last year following a jump in demand after extreme weather forced consumers to run heat and air conditioning more than usual, analysts told ABC News.
Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw
Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
Natural gas prices hit lowest since April 2021 and have crashed 70% from highs as demand weakens
US natural gas prices slumped 8% Thursday to hit the lowest level in nearly two years. At $2.80 per million British thermal units, the latest price represents a plunge of more than 70% from highs reached in August. US exports to Europe have also been limited by a longer-than-expected shutdown...
2 reasons why Californians can expect much lower natural gas bills in February
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California's largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to market forces. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money. "After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for natural gas have dropped, resulting […]
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
Why gas prices haven’t dropped yet
The national average gas price recently rose for the fifth straight week, bringing it to $3.49 per gallon, according to AAA.
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Oil falls as earthquake impact on crude eases, rate hike fears rise
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crude prices eased on Thursday as oil infrastructure appeared to have escaped serious damage from the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, while U.S. inventories swelled and investors worried about Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Natural Gas- No Inventory and Supply Concerns Cause the Price Plunge
U.S. natural gas futures did not post the same all-time peaks as the energy commodity in the U.K. or the Netherlands in 2022. In a December 20, 2022, article on Barchart, I wrote, “As the war in Ukraine continues to rage in late 2022 and relations between Moscow and its European neighbors have deteriorated, expect natural gas volatility to continue. We could see a series of price implosions and explosions over the coming months as natural gas is an energy commodity in the crosshairs of the current geopolitical landscape. Natural gas offers lots of volatility for traders, but it is not a market for the faint of heart.” Natural gas did not experience any price explosion, as the implosion that began at the August 2022 high continued. On December 20, 2022, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures were at the $5.387 per MMBtu level, almost half the price at the August high. On February 7, 2023, after the price had more than halved again, it was sitting at the $2.50 per MMBtu level.
