Council Bluffs, IA

Investigation underway after Nebraska man found unresponsive on the side of I-29

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating an incident involving a male found unresponsive on the side of Interstate 29 southbound.

Officers were called to the 44 mile marker of I-29 southbound at 5:38 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, an adult male, later identified as 39-year-old Cody A. Spencer of Bellevue, Nebraska, was found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported Spencer to UNMC for emergency treatment. Spencer is in critical condition.

This investigation is still on-going, and Police ask that if anybody has any information about this incident to please call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765.

