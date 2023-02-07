As if Alicia Silverstone would be caught in anything less than her iconic Clueless plaid for new Super Bowl commercial

Read full article on original website
Related
Super Bowl 2023 ads feature Will Ferrell, a ‘Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone, more ‘Breaking Bad’
The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest, glitziest stage. Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.
US Magazine
Elisa Donovan Thought She Was ‘Hallucinating’ Filming ‘Clueless’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial With Alicia Silverstone
As if! Elisa Donovan and Alicia Silverstone went back in time for their Clueless-themed Super Bowl LVII ad for Rakuten — and it was a blast from the past. “It was, wow, very surreal to walk into that [set] and have it look nearly identical to the classroom scene,” Donovan, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on February 1 of the commercial. “And [to] have [Alicia’s character Cher] in her yellow plaid … I looked at Alicia and said, ‘Am I hallucinating right now? What is going on?’”
A.V. Club
Bryan Cranston says Super Bowl commercial will probably, maybe be his last appearance as Walter White
There’s some sort of poetic irony to the fact that Bryan Cranston’s last appearance as the fearsome chemistry-teacher-turned-kingpin Walter White may be coming not with his death in the final moments of Breaking Bad, or his cameo in followup film El Camino, or even his recent reprisal in the excellent final season of Better Call Saul.
A.V. Club
Natasha Lyonne turns her Poker Face to Super Bowl commercials and M&Ms
Charlie Cale is moving up in the world. Natasha Lyonne is the star of a new Poker Face Super Bowl commercial about Super Bowl commercials, the list of which includes a commercial for Peacock’s Poker Face. It’s sort of an Inception scenario, but worse because it’s an ad, and also better because Natasha Lyonne is in it.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Channing Tatum Says ‘Magic Mike’ Co-Star Salma Hayek ‘Was 1 of [His] First Crushes’
Channing Tatum is no stranger to locking lips with the most famous actresses in Hollywood, so why did Salma Hayek make him a nervous?
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Fans Think Vanessa Hudgens Looks Like Morticia Addams In Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance
Austin Butler may be owning awards season thanks to his literal award-winning portrayal of Elvis, but it looks like his ex-girlfriend of ten years Vanessa Hudgens is also turning heads these days – and her latest red carpet appearance has made fans...
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Drew Barrymore Teases Leonardo DiCaprio for His Bachelor Lifestyle: ‘I Love He’s Still Clubbing’
All in good fun! Drew Barrymore had a cheeky comment about Leonardo DiCaprio’s reputation when it comes to dating. Barrymore, 47, spoke to Sam Smith on the Monday, January 23, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and asked the “I’m Not the Only One” singer, 30, who their first ever crush was. Smith, who uses […]
EW.com
Watch Rita Ora get married with the help of Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone in the new 'You Only Love Me' video
Rita Ora is a blushing bride, but for all the wrong reasons, in "You Only Love Me." The British singer-songwriter returns with the lead single from her first album in almost five years and an accompanying video featuring cameos from Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Addison Rae.
Harrison Ford on relationships with Kevin Costner, Tom Cruise and what wife Calista Flockhart won't do anymore
Harrison Ford on why he didn't call Kevin Costner before taking on the role of Jacob Dutton in "1923," how he talks to Tom Cruise about flying -- and life with his wife Calista Flockhart.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Costar Reese Witherspoon After Spilling Juicy Details About Personal Life: Photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are a golden Hollywood duo! The That '70s Show star and the Legally Blonde actress stepped on the red carpet together for the world premiere of their new romantic comedy for Netflix, Your Place Or Mine, days after Kutcher dropped major bombshells about his personal life. Kutcher, who looked as handsome as ever in a brown two-piece suit paired with a jean shirt underneath, stunned while meeting up with Witherspoon, who donned a baby blue peplum dress.The joint appearance comes days after the Iowa native opened up like never before about his former marriage to...
A.V. Club
Ghostface stalks the streets of NYC in new Scream VI Super Bowl TV spot
As we learned in the 1996 meta slasher Scream, horror films are built around a set of de-facto rules. Surviving, dying a gory death, or figuring out who could be the killer all depend on knowing and living by those rules, even if they switch up once in a while. Case in point, a franchise means a new killer is just around the corner (or the bodega) as we see in Scream VI’s new TV spot for the Super Bowl with Ghostface returning in their masked glory.
Kathryn Newton Shines in Mirrored Rodarte Sheer Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere
Kathryn Newton made a dazzling arrival to the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. For the event, the actress arrived in a Rodarte silver and white hand-beaded gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The long-sleeved, floor-length gown included crushed, mirror-like embellishments throughout, with a backless, mermaid-style fit. Newton was styled by Molly Dickson. Newton wore her blonde tresses with some loose curls, styled into a middle part, with a bold red lip by Gina Brooke. More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleGrammy's 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The Looks The...
Comments / 0