ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As if Alicia Silverstone would be caught in anything less than her iconic Clueless plaid for new Super Bowl commercial

By Emma Keates
A.V. Club
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Elisa Donovan Thought She Was ‘Hallucinating’ Filming ‘Clueless’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial With Alicia Silverstone

As if! Elisa Donovan and Alicia Silverstone went back in time for their Clueless-themed Super Bowl LVII ad for Rakuten — and it was a blast from the past. “It was, wow, very surreal to walk into that [set] and have it look nearly identical to the classroom scene,” Donovan, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on February 1 of the commercial. “And [to] have [Alicia’s character Cher] in her yellow plaid … I looked at Alicia and said, ‘Am I hallucinating right now? What is going on?’”
A.V. Club

Natasha Lyonne turns her Poker Face to Super Bowl commercials and M&Ms

Charlie Cale is moving up in the world. Natasha Lyonne is the star of a new Poker Face Super Bowl commercial about Super Bowl commercials, the list of which includes a commercial for Peacock’s Poker Face. It’s sort of an Inception scenario, but worse because it’s an ad, and also better because Natasha Lyonne is in it.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Costar Reese Witherspoon After Spilling Juicy Details About Personal Life: Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are a golden Hollywood duo! The That '70s Show star and the Legally Blonde actress stepped on the red carpet together for the world premiere of their new romantic comedy for Netflix, Your Place Or Mine, days after Kutcher dropped major bombshells about his personal life. Kutcher, who looked as handsome as ever in a brown two-piece suit paired with a jean shirt underneath, stunned while meeting up with Witherspoon, who donned a baby blue peplum dress.The joint appearance comes days after the Iowa native opened up like never before about his former marriage to...
IOWA STATE
A.V. Club

Ghostface stalks the streets of NYC in new Scream VI Super Bowl TV spot

As we learned in the 1996 meta slasher Scream, horror films are built around a set of de-facto rules. Surviving, dying a gory death, or figuring out who could be the killer all depend on knowing and living by those rules, even if they switch up once in a while. Case in point, a franchise means a new killer is just around the corner (or the bodega) as we see in Scream VI’s new TV spot for the Super Bowl with Ghostface returning in their masked glory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kathryn Newton Shines in Mirrored Rodarte Sheer Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

Kathryn Newton made a dazzling arrival to the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. For the event, the actress arrived in a Rodarte silver and white hand-beaded gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The long-sleeved, floor-length gown included crushed, mirror-like embellishments throughout, with a backless, mermaid-style fit. Newton was styled by Molly Dickson. Newton wore her blonde tresses with some loose curls, styled into a middle part, with a bold red lip by Gina Brooke. More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleGrammy's 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The Looks The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy