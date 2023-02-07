ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day

New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
94.5 PST

The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ

New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
94.5 PST

Top NJ News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday. ⬛ Murphy reminds us he's not from NJ with comments about Eagles. NJ Gov Murphy refuses to say who he is rooting for in the Super Bowl. ⬛ NJ may require opioid antidote spray on college campuses. New Jersey has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

4 New Jersey Restaurants Among Most Romantic In The U.S. For 2023

OpenTable has unveiled the ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America‘ list and 4 New Jersey spots have made the cut for 2023. If you haven’t made that special reservation for Valentine’s Day just yet, we suggest doing it now because OpenTable wants to help celebrate you and your loved ones in style. The highly anticipated and annual list features restaurants that “deliver on romance.”
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Beloved Jersey Shore chicken place opening in Marlton, NJ

Which came first, the Chicken or the Egg? Well actually, The Chicken or the Egg, which is an incredible chicken place also known as "Chegg" to the locals, came first to Beach Haven on Long Beach Island and is now opening its second location in The Shoppes at Renaissance Square at 121 Route 70 in Marlton.
MARLTON, NJ
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
