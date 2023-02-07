MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Pay Dividends Every Month
LTC Properties is a healthcare REIT with a very high yield that looks to be sustainable. Pembina Pipeline's returns have been underwhelmeding, but its dividend yield has not. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Bed Bath & Beyond plans sale to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning on closing another 150 stores, as the company is looking to make a rally, offering a share sale to investors with the hope of raising more than $1 billion.
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
Motley Fool
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Bed Bath & Beyond closes stores and raises $1 billion to stave off bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies are built to last -- and their dividends are, too.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Bed Bath & Beyond: 150 more stores to close, bringing total to 400
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing an additional 150 stores.
parktelegraph.com
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
theblock.co
CleanSpark 2023 buying spree continues as company seeks to add 50-75MW
CleanSpark said it will continue to buy mining assets in 2023 in order to meet its growth plans. While it will keep scooping up machines on the spot market, it is also considering future contracts. The company posted a net loss of $29 million for the quarter ending in December,...
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) highlights IND approval and new agreements in December quarter report - Kalkine Media
Radiopharm received IND approval for the Phase 1 trial of its αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) technology. Two agreements -- with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and ANSTO -- were also entered into during the December quarter. Radiopharm also achieved successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers. Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD)...
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.38MM shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 5.38MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in...
