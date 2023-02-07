ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas police: Two injured in crash after chase with stolen vehicle

By Madalyn Buursma
 2 days ago

DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — A passenger was flown to the hospital after a chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash, Douglas police say.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Bluestar Highway. A police officer saw a southbound vehicle on Bluestar Highway near Main Street with vehicle code violations and “suspicious activity” happening inside, the Douglas City Police Department said in a Tuesday release.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver sped off after the officer got out of the cruiser, police say.

The driver did not stop at the intersection of Bluestar Highway and M-89 Highway in Ganges Township and lost control of the vehicle, police say. They say he hit a driveway, which sent the vehicle into the air.

Police say the driver, a 25-year-old from the Muskegon area, was brought to the hospital. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman from the Traverse City area, was flown to a hospital in Kalamazoo via West Michigan Air Care.

Douglas police say the vehicle was stolen from the Traverse City area.

The incident remains under investigation. Police will submit charging requests to the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office.

