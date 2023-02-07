ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSP Aviation Unit adds new tactical flight officers from Rochester

 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Police and Director of Aviation, Major David Kolb, has announced the addition of six full-time tactical flight offers into the NYSP Aviation Unit. Two are from Rochester.

TFOs perform aerial law enforcement missions while the pilots maintain the safe operation of the aircraft.

The TFOs will undergo four weeks of training at Aviation-Albany, where they will learn about aircraft operations, FLIR/camera systems, night vision goggles (NVG) operations, rescue hoist operator, internal/external load crew chief responsibilities, and aerial firefighting operations. Upon completion of the training, the officers will report to their respective stations.

Following training, two of the TFOs will be based at the NYSP Aviation headquarters in Albany. The TFOs are:

  • Trooper Kevin Aurigema, Aviation-Albany
  • Trooper Ryan Hogan, Aviation-Albany
  • Trooper Dyllan Albiani-Gross, Aviation-Rochester
  • Trooper Gregory Szulis, Aviation-Rochester
  • Trooper Michael Orcutt, Aviation-Newburgh
  • Trooper Francis Rush, Aviation-Newburgh
