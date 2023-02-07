FULTON – Robert A. Grant, 66, of Fulton, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Concord Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Gerald F. and Francis M. (Strout) Grant. Robert worked as a salesman for many years. He was passionate about art, photography, and wood burning. He was gifted with words as he had written several poems and wood burned a memorial for 9/11. He was a joker and always made people smile. Robert was loved so much and will be dearly missed.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO