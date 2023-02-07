ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Robert A. Grant

FULTON – Robert A. Grant, 66, of Fulton, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Concord Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Gerald F. and Francis M. (Strout) Grant. Robert worked as a salesman for many years. He was passionate about art, photography, and wood burning. He was gifted with words as he had written several poems and wood burned a memorial for 9/11. He was a joker and always made people smile. Robert was loved so much and will be dearly missed.
FULTON, NY
Thelma M. March

OSWEGO – Thelma M. March, 92, of Fulton passed away at home on February 2, 2023. Born in Oswego to the late A. Merton and Myrtle Phillips, she was a lifetime resident of the Fulton/Oswego area. She enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and sewing, a skill that she used for...
FULTON, NY
Michael J. Bonnie, Sr.

HANNIBAL – Michael “Mike” J. Bonnie, Sr., 63, of Hannibal passed away at home on February 3, 2023 with his loving family at his side. He had worked several years as a truck driver for the City of Fulton DPW. Mike enjoyed playing softball, participating in the...
HANNIBAL, NY
Sebastian Foti

OSWEGO – Pastor Sebastian “Sibby” Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
OSWEGO, NY
Bette A. MacDougall

FULTON – We are sad to announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Bette A. (Ellison) MacDougall, age 89, on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert J. MacDougall, and a brother, William Ellison. Bette is survived by her son, Michael J. (Debora...
FULTON, NY
Paisley Grace Doane

FULTON – Paisley Grace Doane, infant daughter of Gregory and Ashley (Curtin) Doane, went into the arms of the Lord Monday, January 30, 2023. Paisley is also survived by her brother Parker Doane, sister Claire Doane, her maternal grandparents Susan and David Rose Jr., and Mike and Patti O’Neil, and her paternal grandmother Dorothy Doane.
FULTON, NY
Beverly J. Koskowski

FULTON – Beverly “Bev” J. Koskowski, 92, of Fulton sadly left us on February 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. A Fulton native, she was born to the late Winfield and Mabel Cobb, and had resided in the Fulton area, where she and her late husband Francis raised their family.
FULTON, NY
Open Mic Fridays Resumes At The Oswego Music Hall February 10

OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on February 10. Shows begin at 7:00 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. Guest Host, Marc Warner, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by a cash or check donation.
OSWEGO, NY
OHS Students Earn Academic Honors

OSWEGO – Hundreds of Oswego High School students earned academic recognition for their achievements during the second quarter. The highest honor, high honor, and honor roll recipients are below:. 9th Grade Highest Honors:. Devin Wayne Allen, Hannah Barbera, Jason Bartlett, Carter Beckwith, Kylie Margaret Beers, Addison Britt, Daniel William...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Beverage Supports Autism 5k

OSWEGO — The 8th Annual “Irish Out Run Autism” has once again received the support of Eagle Beverage Co. for this year’s March 4, 5k walk/run. The event beginning and ending at The Press Box, 29 East First Street, will benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force and scholarships for Oswego County students on the Autism spectrum.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Beverly (Deci) Young

HANNIBAL, NY – Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau. Bev is survived by her loving husband...
HANNIBAL, NY
Logan Craig of Mexico, NY Graduates From Clarkson University

POTSDAM, NY – Logan James Craig of Mexico, NY, received a Bachelor of Science Degree with Great Distinction in Engineering and Management, Project Management minor from Clarkson University on December 17, 2022. As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development...
MEXICO, NY
Local Students On SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls

SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the fall 2022 semester. President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:
OSWEGO, NY
Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
OSWEGO, NY
Marlene June Schneider

OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
OSWEGO, NY
