ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Elle

Zendaya Debuts Her New Trendy Blonde Bob

On Friday, Spider-Man actress Zendaya shared her new look on Instagram, a very on trend warm blonde bob. The new haircut was revealed in her Instagram Story, blocking off the top of her face to tease the full reveal she will hopefully be sharing very soon. Her hair was cut just a few inches off her shoulders, and styled in tousled curls.
seventeen.com

Zendaya Serves 60s Glam With New Bob Haircut and Bright Orange Top

Not gonna lie, we were starting to feel a little deprived of new Zendaya content since the Golden Globe-winning actress has been shooting Dune: Part Two and the untitled Ronnie Spector biopic. Thankfully, we follow the fashion icon on Instagram, where she snapped pics of her new look and shared them with fans on her Stories. Z debuted a bob haircut at the end of 2022 but took a selfie of the lower half of her face on February 2. She rocked her natural curls, which have new sunshine-blonde highlights while wearing a chic outfit as per usual.
Glamour

Hailey Bieber Posted Close-Up Shots of Her Bob for You to Show Your Hairstylist

Hailey Bieber surprised fans on January 22 with her brand-new short haircut that just skims her shoulders. She first revealed the bob to her TikTok fans on January 22, and they rushed to the comments to say that Hailey Baldwin was back—a reference to when she had a blonde bob before marrying you-know-who. It looks like TikTok fans aren't the only ones excited about the new cut because once Bieber dedicated an Instagram post to her hair on January 25, fans nearly lost their minds as they rushed to the comments to express their love for the chin-grazing bob.
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
In Style

Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic

Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski Show Off the Season’s Hottest Hairstyle

It’s official, bobs are the cut of the season. Hailey Bieber kicked off the trend last month when she chopped her light brown hair to a shoulder-skimming length, but she isn’t the only one to try a new look on for size. Zendaya, too, has been experimenting with shorter styles as of late, and Emily Ratajkowski took the opportunity of the Marc Jacobs show on Thursday night to test out a whole new ‘do.
People

Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him

Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, the son of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, died Sunday Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son. On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling...
goodmorningamerica.com

How to style 1 legging 4 ways, including a Hailey Bieber-inspired look

Do you find yourself constantly shopping for a new pair of leggings? Us too. While the comfortable closet staple is perfect for an afternoon Pilates session or a day of lounging, there are so many other ways to style them, too. In an effort to make our closets more versatile,...
AOL Corp

Snag Hailey Bieber's Favorite UGG Minis Now That They're Back In Stock

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." It's no secret celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are major fans of the UGG Ultra Mini boots, and we are too. The viral shoes made our list of the most comfortable ankle boots and they're versatile enough to take you to and from the gym, out running errands or even hitting the town with friends. The only problem? Because everyone wants to get their hands on the celebrity loved style, they're almost always sold out. The good news? UGG *finally* restocked the boots and launched two new colors in preparation for Valentine's Day: lavender fog and horizon pink.
Glamour

Hailey Bieber Unveils the Ultimate Sunset Glow

If you’re anything like me, then your face could not feel further from a sunset glow—which is why it’s key to live vicariously through Hailey Bieber, whose recent makeup look served as a reminder that the sun does still exist. Posing in a hot pink halter dress...
People

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
The Independent

Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss

Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy