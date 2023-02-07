"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." It's no secret celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are major fans of the UGG Ultra Mini boots, and we are too. The viral shoes made our list of the most comfortable ankle boots and they're versatile enough to take you to and from the gym, out running errands or even hitting the town with friends. The only problem? Because everyone wants to get their hands on the celebrity loved style, they're almost always sold out. The good news? UGG *finally* restocked the boots and launched two new colors in preparation for Valentine's Day: lavender fog and horizon pink.

9 DAYS AGO