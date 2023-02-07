Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Elle
Zendaya Debuts Her New Trendy Blonde Bob
On Friday, Spider-Man actress Zendaya shared her new look on Instagram, a very on trend warm blonde bob. The new haircut was revealed in her Instagram Story, blocking off the top of her face to tease the full reveal she will hopefully be sharing very soon. Her hair was cut just a few inches off her shoulders, and styled in tousled curls.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Serves 60s Glam With New Bob Haircut and Bright Orange Top
Not gonna lie, we were starting to feel a little deprived of new Zendaya content since the Golden Globe-winning actress has been shooting Dune: Part Two and the untitled Ronnie Spector biopic. Thankfully, we follow the fashion icon on Instagram, where she snapped pics of her new look and shared them with fans on her Stories. Z debuted a bob haircut at the end of 2022 but took a selfie of the lower half of her face on February 2. She rocked her natural curls, which have new sunshine-blonde highlights while wearing a chic outfit as per usual.
Hailey Bieber Posted Close-Up Shots of Her Bob for You to Show Your Hairstylist
Hailey Bieber surprised fans on January 22 with her brand-new short haircut that just skims her shoulders. She first revealed the bob to her TikTok fans on January 22, and they rushed to the comments to say that Hailey Baldwin was back—a reference to when she had a blonde bob before marrying you-know-who. It looks like TikTok fans aren't the only ones excited about the new cut because once Bieber dedicated an Instagram post to her hair on January 25, fans nearly lost their minds as they rushed to the comments to express their love for the chin-grazing bob.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
In Style
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Victoria Beckham shares selfie of her and daughter Harper in her designs
Victoria Beckham called her 11-year-old daughter her "number one" muse as she shared a selfie of them dressed in her designs.
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s fans spot biggest clue yet that she secretly welcomed 5th child in background of new video
TEEN Mom fans believe they have spotted a huge clue proving that Kailyn Lowry has secretly given birth to her fifth child. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a baby formula machine on Kailyn's kitchen counter in the background of her latest social media video. MTV viewers think the former reality star is...
wmagazine.com
Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski Show Off the Season’s Hottest Hairstyle
It’s official, bobs are the cut of the season. Hailey Bieber kicked off the trend last month when she chopped her light brown hair to a shoulder-skimming length, but she isn’t the only one to try a new look on for size. Zendaya, too, has been experimenting with shorter styles as of late, and Emily Ratajkowski took the opportunity of the Marc Jacobs show on Thursday night to test out a whole new ‘do.
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans, Hailey Bieber’s Latest Instagram Look Takes The Cake!
Love it or hate it, we don’t think the 90s grunge trend that is baggy jeans and tiny tops is going anywhere this year, as Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to make a very convincing case for it in her latest ad campaign for Vogue Eyewear, which is ju...
Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, the son of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, died Sunday Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son. On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling...
goodmorningamerica.com
How to style 1 legging 4 ways, including a Hailey Bieber-inspired look
Do you find yourself constantly shopping for a new pair of leggings? Us too. While the comfortable closet staple is perfect for an afternoon Pilates session or a day of lounging, there are so many other ways to style them, too. In an effort to make our closets more versatile,...
AOL Corp
Snag Hailey Bieber's Favorite UGG Minis Now That They're Back In Stock
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." It's no secret celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are major fans of the UGG Ultra Mini boots, and we are too. The viral shoes made our list of the most comfortable ankle boots and they're versatile enough to take you to and from the gym, out running errands or even hitting the town with friends. The only problem? Because everyone wants to get their hands on the celebrity loved style, they're almost always sold out. The good news? UGG *finally* restocked the boots and launched two new colors in preparation for Valentine's Day: lavender fog and horizon pink.
Hailey Bieber Unveils the Ultimate Sunset Glow
If you’re anything like me, then your face could not feel further from a sunset glow—which is why it’s key to live vicariously through Hailey Bieber, whose recent makeup look served as a reminder that the sun does still exist. Posing in a hot pink halter dress...
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Selena Gomez shows off makeup-free face and natural curls
Selena Gomez shared several fresh-faced selfies, and her fans are loving it.
MGK Shows Megan Fox A Side Of Himself She's Never Seen After Grammy Loss
He lost his first Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne.
Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss
Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...
Prevention
Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Caught Having a Tense Convo on Camera and Everyone’s Trying to Decode It
As we've already established, Ben Affleck spent most of the 2023 Grammys sitting in the front row table with Jennifer Lopez and looking deeply anguished and pained. Like, imagine yourself at any given work holiday party and that was pretty much his vibe throughout the entire evening (other than when he ran into Adrien Brody and was f*cking THRILLED beyond measure).
