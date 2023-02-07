Read full article on original website
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says doomsday economic predictions were wrong, and the Fed risks a recession if it tries to respond to 'imaginary' stagflation
Predictions of a steep recession and runaway inflation are wrong, Paul Krugman said in an op-ed. The top economist said inflation is falling more rapidly than the Fed thinks. The Fed, however, still risks causing a recession if it tries to respond to "imaginary" stagflation. Grim predictions of a steep...
El-Erian Thinks Fed Officials Are Coordinating To Correct Markets' Grasp Of Powell's Comments
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has said the tone of Federal Reserve officials in their recent commentary indicates there may be a coordinated attempt by central bankers to ensure markets' understanding of Chair Jerome Powell's statements. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had acknowledged during a discussion...
Janet Yellen: 'You don't have a recession' with unemployment at 50-year low
Despite stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates, the economy may avoid a recession this year, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Biden Celebrates A Strong Job Market, But Fed Officials Think That Calls For More Tightening, Higher Interest Rates
Top Federal Reserve officials shared public remarks on Wednesday on the heels of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union Address and a press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, went on CNBC Live to comment on the surprisingly high job...
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.4%. In an interview with...
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases
The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes. Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low. Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the...
Mortgage rates rise for first time in a month following Fed hike
The average long-term US mortgage rate ticked up slightly this week after four weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.12% this week from 6.09% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.69%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and and bring down stubborn, four-decade...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
Inflation has been cooling in recent months, but studies have reported that it’s still a concern for many Americans. Meanwhile, some experts debate whether a recession will occur in 2023. Here’s how to pay down debt quickly in a volatile economy.
Fear of Recession Recedes; Here's What Janet Yellen Thinks
Nonfarm payrolls soared 517,000 in January, while the unemployment rate dropped to a 53-year low of 3.4%. For much of last year, many economists saw a high probability of recession, as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates significantly to stamp out inflation. The worry was that the Fed would wipe out economic growth in addition to inflation. ...
Indian central bank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
Fed says it’s going to ‘take quite a bit of time’ to lower inflation, and it’s ‘going to be bumpy’
During a speaking engagement on Tuesday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell discussed the central bank’s plan for fighting inflation, saying that the road to reducing it wouldn’t be smooth.
Former Labor Secretary Rob Reich Reacts To Powell's Rate-Hike Comment: 'No Need To Continue Punishing Workers'
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has reiterated his criticism of the idea of raising interest rates saying the central bank’s inflation-fighting measures are hurting lower-wage workers. “Relying on the Fed to raise interest rates puts the burden of fighting inflation mostly on lower-wage workers who are already hurting from...
