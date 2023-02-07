Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Bradenton and Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrate Valentines Day with some local events couples will love on the Suncoast. The Beatles said it best, “All you need is love!” Experience the sounds of the Fab Four with “The Liverpool Legends” a grammy-nominated tribute band playing at the Riverview Performing Arts Center Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The group will be accompanied by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Agave Bandido Is Headed to Lakewood Ranch
The South Florida-born restaurant will open in a 4,000 square-foot space at Waterside Place
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
wfla.com
Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
destinationtampabay.com
City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market
The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
travelawaits.com
15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida
Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
hotelnewsresource.com
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 23-27 in Lakewood Ranch
A Mill Creek Road home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Colin Robert MacNeil and Sara Agnes Kenney, of Lehi, Utah, sold their home at 1220 Mill Creek Road to David Thomas Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $2.2 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 2,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2021.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Red tide warning issued for all 16 Sarasota County beaches
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a health advisory on Wednesday to remind residents about the presence of red tide along area beaches.
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County pair take pickleball by storm
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Once college sweethearts, now, Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge are a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional pickleball. "It's honestly been a wild ride," said Fudge. DeHeart, a Jesuit High School grad, and Fudge met as members of the University of Illinois...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16
Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
Tampa International Airport to increase parking rates
The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High gets another threat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school was under a shelter-in-place order until 9:15 a.m. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.
