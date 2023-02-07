ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Bradenton and Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrate Valentines Day with some local events couples will love on the Suncoast. The Beatles said it best, “All you need is love!” Experience the sounds of the Fab Four with “The Liverpool Legends” a grammy-nominated tribute band playing at the Riverview Performing Arts Center Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The group will be accompanied by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
wfla.com

Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
destinationtampabay.com

City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market

The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
travelawaits.com

15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida

Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
BRADENTON, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 23-27 in Lakewood Ranch

A Mill Creek Road home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Colin Robert MacNeil and Sara Agnes Kenney, of Lehi, Utah, sold their home at 1220 Mill Creek Road to David Thomas Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $2.2 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 2,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2021.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County pair take pickleball by storm

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Once college sweethearts, now, Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge are a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional pickleball. "It's honestly been a wild ride," said Fudge. DeHeart, a Jesuit High School grad, and Fudge met as members of the University of Illinois...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High gets another threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school was under a shelter-in-place order until 9:15 a.m. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.
