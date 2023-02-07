Read full article on original website
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State
Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer
SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
Is Washington State a No-Fault Auto Accident Insurance State?
If you've been involved in a car accident, you may be wondering if Washington State is a no-fault auto insurance state. Does An A-Fault Driver Pay My Accident Bills In Washington State?. My beloved Mustang got hit over the holiday season and now the insurance company wants to total my...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
Emergency Food Allotments in Washington State end on March 1
OLYMPIA - Emergency food allotments in Washington state are ending after February and food benefit amounts from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services will decrease to normal benefit levels beginning in March of 2023. Since March of 2020 through this month, the federal government issued temporary emergency...
Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?
There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
WA Bill would raise taxes on more potent cannabis
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Marijuana in Washington is already taxed 37%, and Spokane has an additional 9% tax. Washington lawmakers are now looking to make that even higher, depending on how strong the marijuana is.
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings
A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
Judge upholds residency requirement for cannabis shop owners
SEATTLE, Wash. – A judge has upheld Washington’s residency requirement for folks looking to get involved in the state’s legal cannabis industry. A man who co-owns a chain of cannabis stores called Zips, Scott Atkinson, wanted to transfer part of his ownership interest to a longtime friend who lives in Idaho.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more stores in Washington state
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores in Washington state. An additional 150 stores will close this year.
Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required
Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
