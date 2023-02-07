ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
NEWStalk 870

Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?

It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings

A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market

(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Judge upholds residency requirement for cannabis shop owners

SEATTLE, Wash. – A judge has upheld Washington’s residency requirement for folks looking to get involved in the state’s legal cannabis industry. A man who co-owns a chain of cannabis stores called Zips, Scott Atkinson, wanted to transfer part of his ownership interest to a longtime friend who lives in Idaho.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michelle Northrop

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
