The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN). This represents 6.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 5.81% of the company, a decrease in...
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.60MM shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SG). This represents 14.999% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.70MM shares and 13.31% of the company, an increase...
Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of SM Energy Co (SM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 13.81MM shares and 11.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Meta Platforms' management is putting on a masterclass in leadership, making all the right moves.
The retailer's equity value continues to decline despite an infusion of capital.
CleanSpark said it will continue to buy mining assets in 2023 in order to meet its growth plans. While it will keep scooping up machines on the spot market, it is also considering future contracts. The company posted a net loss of $29 million for the quarter ending in December,...
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT). This represents 7.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.72MM shares and 8.29% of the company, a decrease in...
CTS missed analyst estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings per share in Q4. Management's guidance implies significantly slower growth in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Investors in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 31st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MOS options chain for the new March 31st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
SoFi and CrowdStrike have done a great job of scaling their businesses in recent years and continue to grow rapidly. Both have truly massive market opportunities, so growth could continue for many years to come. These businesses are well capitalized and have clear paths to profitability. You’re reading a free...
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Tim...
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
