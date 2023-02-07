ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

FOX 21 Online

Grand Rapids Woman Dead After Apartment Fire Takes Her Life

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman is dead after an early morning fire in a 12-unit Grand Rapids apartment building took her life. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the structure fire occurred at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday at the 1400 block of Southeast 2nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Itasca County Explosion Leaves Five Injured

A Nashwauk home reportedly exploded leaving five individuals injured. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on February 8th, just before 8:30 p.m. officials received word of a structure fire at a Nashwauk home, the cause of which is currently under investigation by The State Fire Marshall’s Office.
NASHWAUK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton

COTTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling people over near Cotton. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars.
COTTON, MN
northernnewsnow.com

2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested

VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night. According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN. When they arrived, they...
VIRGINIA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
VIRGINIA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are negotiating with an “unwanted” man armed who has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Greysolon building downtown Monday. Police are on scene as of 12:10 p.m. Police say the man is armed with an “edged weapon” and they do not believe...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

500+ Duluth, St. Louis County leaders advocate at the capitol starting Wednesday

ST.PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 26th annual Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days kicked off in St. Paul on Wednesday. The Duluth Area Chamber has partnered with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County to bring over 60 key partner organizations to advocate for various legislative priorities to benefit the northeastern Minnesota region.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth International Airport launching new parking system Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth International Airport plans to launch a new parking system Wednesday, February 8. According to a news release, the airport has been working on updating its parking system. They have installed a cashless and cashier-less system that allows for contact-free payment from entry...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Huber ends plans for proposed Cohasset mill

COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Huber Engineered Wood leaders announced Thursday they have ended their plans to build a nearly $450 million mill in Cohasset. According to a news release from the company, due to delays, it will no longer develop its new oriented strand board (OSB) facility in Cohasset, MN, as originally intended.
COHASSET, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Survey: Duluth flag ranks in top 25 new city flags

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a survey by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), the city of Duluth’s flag received a grade A and ranked in the nation’s top 25 new city flags. Since 2015, more than 300 American cities and towns adopted new or redesigned...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Feds offer tax credit for high efficiency wood and pellet stoves

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s said that wood heat warms you up several times over from the splitting to the stacking to the burning. Firewood is a renewable resource but it still can pollute. Matt Boo of Duluth Stove and Fireplace remembers when wood stoves were very inefficient.
DULUTH, MN

