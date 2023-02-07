Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Family Of 5 In Hospital With Burn Injuries After House Explodes In Nashwauk
NASHWAUK, Minn. — A family of 5 was sent to the hospital after their house in Nashwauk exploded Wednesday night. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office just before 8:30 p.m. crews were dispatched to a house on fire on County Road 540. The house allegedly exploded with...
FOX 21 Online
lptv.org
Itasca County Explosion Leaves Five Injured
A Nashwauk home reportedly exploded leaving five individuals injured. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on February 8th, just before 8:30 p.m. officials received word of a structure fire at a Nashwauk home, the cause of which is currently under investigation by The State Fire Marshall’s Office.
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
northernnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
COTTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling people over near Cotton. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars.
northernnewsnow.com
northernnewsnow.com
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
northernnewsnow.com
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are negotiating with an “unwanted” man armed who has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Greysolon building downtown Monday. Police are on scene as of 12:10 p.m. Police say the man is armed with an “edged weapon” and they do not believe...
boreal.org
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department. The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit. The goal of the merger was to...
northernnewsnow.com
500+ Duluth, St. Louis County leaders advocate at the capitol starting Wednesday
ST.PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 26th annual Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days kicked off in St. Paul on Wednesday. The Duluth Area Chamber has partnered with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County to bring over 60 key partner organizations to advocate for various legislative priorities to benefit the northeastern Minnesota region.
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth International Airport launching new parking system Wednesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth International Airport plans to launch a new parking system Wednesday, February 8. According to a news release, the airport has been working on updating its parking system. They have installed a cashless and cashier-less system that allows for contact-free payment from entry...
northernnewsnow.com
TNF Finale: Northern Stars fall to Elk River in 7AA quarterfinals; Denfeld and C-E-C boys get road wins.
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights from the final Thursday Night Face Off of 2023 featured some MSHSL girls playoff hockey along with boys hockey action. (5) Elk River 6 (4) Northern Stars 1 Final. Boys Hockey:. C-E-C 1 Superior 0 Final. Denfeld 3 Marshall 2 Final/OT. Copyright 2023...
northernnewsnow.com
Huber ends plans for proposed Cohasset mill
COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Huber Engineered Wood leaders announced Thursday they have ended their plans to build a nearly $450 million mill in Cohasset. According to a news release from the company, due to delays, it will no longer develop its new oriented strand board (OSB) facility in Cohasset, MN, as originally intended.
northernnewsnow.com
Survey: Duluth flag ranks in top 25 new city flags
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a survey by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), the city of Duluth’s flag received a grade A and ranked in the nation’s top 25 new city flags. Since 2015, more than 300 American cities and towns adopted new or redesigned...
northernnewsnow.com
Feds offer tax credit for high efficiency wood and pellet stoves
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s said that wood heat warms you up several times over from the splitting to the stacking to the burning. Firewood is a renewable resource but it still can pollute. Matt Boo of Duluth Stove and Fireplace remembers when wood stoves were very inefficient.
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
