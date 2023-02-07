ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade

In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechCrunch

Chinese influence, loan-collection practices are reasons for India’s crackdown on lending firms

In meetings with fintech associations on Tuesday, officials from the IT Ministry and influential think tank Niti Aayog offered broader explanations about the decision. The IT Ministry is concerned about the past and current presence of Chinese investors on the cap tables of some lending apps in India, the officials said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

China says refused US call because atmosphere not 'proper'

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange. The U.S. action had “seriously violated international...
VIRGINIA STATE
investing.com

Japan govt must discuss policy goals with new BOJ chief-Finance Minister Suzuki

TOKYO (Reuters) -A possible revision to a joint Japanese government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) statement that focuses on pulling the country out of deflation must be discussed with the new BOJ governor, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. "What to do with the statement is something the government must discuss...
Reuters

Investors call on five European banks to end new oil and gas finance

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European banks risk jeopardising the path to net-zero carbon emissions and the growth of renewable energy unless they stop directly financing new oil and gas fields this year, investors managing assets worth more than $1.5 trillion said on Friday.
pymnts.com

ECB Renews Long-Term Commitment to Maintaining Euro Cash System

The European Central Bank (ECB) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a euro cash system. Commenting on a December ECB study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area in a Monday (Feb. 6) blog post, the regional bank noted that cash remains the most used form of payment for everyday transactions in the eurozone. As such, the post noted that even as noncash payment methods grow in popularity, the ECB is committed to maintaining the euro cash system for the foreseeable future.
SFGate

US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills

CAPU MIDIA, Romania (AP) — U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania held a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary. The joint combat drills...
US News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank Revises up Inflation Forecasts as Further Rate Hikes Flagged

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Friday revised up its forecasts for core inflation and wages growth and warned of further increases in interest rates, raising the risk the economy could slip into recession. In a hawkish-sounding quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said domestically-sourced...
marketscreener.com

South African rand weakens ahead of president Ramaphosa's speech

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited potential news from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Thursday. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7900 against the dollar, about 1.3% weaker than its previous close. The dollar recovered slightly against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy