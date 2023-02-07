Read full article on original website
Fuel and cash shortages rile Nigerian voters heading into election
LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb 9 (Reuters) - At a fuel station in Nigeria's commercial capital, tempers flare and harsh words are exchanged as motorists wait in line for hours to fill up their tanks at one of the few outlets with petrol left in the vicinity.
CNBC
China's finance minister and central bank governor will attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says
China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she...
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
TechCrunch
Chinese influence, loan-collection practices are reasons for India’s crackdown on lending firms
In meetings with fintech associations on Tuesday, officials from the IT Ministry and influential think tank Niti Aayog offered broader explanations about the decision. The IT Ministry is concerned about the past and current presence of Chinese investors on the cap tables of some lending apps in India, the officials said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
SFGate
China says refused US call because atmosphere not 'proper'
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange. The U.S. action had “seriously violated international...
investing.com
Japan govt must discuss policy goals with new BOJ chief-Finance Minister Suzuki
TOKYO (Reuters) -A possible revision to a joint Japanese government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) statement that focuses on pulling the country out of deflation must be discussed with the new BOJ governor, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. "What to do with the statement is something the government must discuss...
Investors call on five European banks to end new oil and gas finance
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European banks risk jeopardising the path to net-zero carbon emissions and the growth of renewable energy unless they stop directly financing new oil and gas fields this year, investors managing assets worth more than $1.5 trillion said on Friday.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet calls out Aussie banks over quickly raising interest rates
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has called out the blatant hypocrisy of the major banks for being quick to raise rates at any opportunity despite the cost-of-living crisis currently faced by Aussies.
Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday.
Indian central bank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
pymnts.com
ECB Renews Long-Term Commitment to Maintaining Euro Cash System
The European Central Bank (ECB) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a euro cash system. Commenting on a December ECB study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area in a Monday (Feb. 6) blog post, the regional bank noted that cash remains the most used form of payment for everyday transactions in the eurozone. As such, the post noted that even as noncash payment methods grow in popularity, the ECB is committed to maintaining the euro cash system for the foreseeable future.
SFGate
US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills
CAPU MIDIA, Romania (AP) — U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania held a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary. The joint combat drills...
US News and World Report
Australia's Central Bank Revises up Inflation Forecasts as Further Rate Hikes Flagged
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Friday revised up its forecasts for core inflation and wages growth and warned of further increases in interest rates, raising the risk the economy could slip into recession. In a hawkish-sounding quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said domestically-sourced...
marketscreener.com
South African rand weakens ahead of president Ramaphosa's speech
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited potential news from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Thursday. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7900 against the dollar, about 1.3% weaker than its previous close. The dollar recovered slightly against...
