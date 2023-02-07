ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jamie Lovett
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GSI8_0kfXqHrY00

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull , the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Sins of SInister continues in Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants , Lazarus Planet continues with its Next Evolution , and the writer of The Orville launches Space Job . Plus, the new Marvel launches Red Goblin and Bishop: War College , and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Bishop: War College #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6u49_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: Ken Lashley, Marvel Comics)
  • Written by J. Holtham
  • Art by Sean Damien Hill
  • Inks by Victor Nava
  • Colors by Espen Grundetjern
  • Letters by Travis Lanham
  • Published by Marvel Comics

Bishop recently got a big promotion in the Marvel Universe, taking over as Captain Commander of Krakoa after Cyclops stepped down. Now he's getting a miniseries spotlight to go along with it. Bishop: War College sees Bishop training a new class of students on how to defend the island. It also calls back to a moment in his early appearances where, in his future timeline, he imagined that the X-Men were all Black. Is Bishop: War College making that imagining a reality? It's unclear, but we're looking forward to seeing what the creative team of J. Holtham (who worked on the Jessica Jones and Cloak and Dagger television shows) and artist Sean Damien Hill have in store. -- Jamie Lovett

DC Universe by Dwayne McDuffie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlVab_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: DC)
  • Written by Dwayne McDuffie
  • Art by Various
  • Published by DC

I am always a sucker for collected editions that showcase the full breadth of a comic universe -- and this new collection celebrating the work of Dwayne McDuffie does so in spades. This reprints just some of the beloved writer's work across the DC Universe on characters like Superman, Etrigan, Firestorm, and Batman -- not the heroes that would be immediately associated with the Static Shock and Milestone co-creator, but ones that he undoubtedly put his stamp on. You owe it to yourself to read McDuffie's work and to check out this collection. -- Jenna Anderson

Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQDsk_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: David Marquez, Alejandro S?nchez, DC)
  • Written by Various
  • Art by Various
  • Published by DC

A month in, the Lazarus Planet event is still finding ways to be compelling -- and this week's one-shot might be the most interesting yet. This collection of stories showcases how Red Canary, Flatline, Dead Eye, and Red Hood each deal with the impact of the Lazarus rains, and each story manages to pack in a genuinely great reveal. That alone should motivate you to pick up a copy, but the crop of creators telling these stories doesn't hurt either, including Ram V, Deliah Dawson, and Laura Braga. -- Jenna Anderson

Red Goblin #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6NZc_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: In-Hyuk Lee, Marvel Comics)
  • Written by Alex Paknadel
  • Art by Jan Bazaldua
  • Colors by David Curiel
  • Letters by Joe Caramagna
  • Published by Marvel Comics

The past year of Spider-Man comics has rejuvenated the line for both Peter Parker in the pages of Amazing and his many friends and foes as well in comics like Venom , Carnage , Gold Goblin, and Mary Jane & Black Cat . Seeing so many new ideas will the space occupied by Marvel Comics #1 superhero lends a sense of promise to even the most minor, including Harry Osborn's long-overlooked son: Normie. This week the child looks to step out in his alter-ego with a symbiote originally tied to his grandfather Norman and Carnage transforming him into the Red Goblin. Given that combination of terrifying legacies, it would be easy to make Normie another villain in the family line, but Red Goblin seems to provide him with his own legacy learned from the failures of past generations. Spinning out of the pages of Venom, Normie knows where he comes from and what he wants his future to look like, even if it involves power inherited from two mass murderers. Writer Alex Paknadel has long shown a knack for operating in both horror and sci-fi, addressing complex thematic subjects with intense imagery and vivid flair. Paired with an outstanding artistic team, including Jan Bazldua and David Curiel, in his first Marvel Comics ongoing series, the up-and-coming writer appears well staged for success. Wherever Normie's story may lead, it's clear that this new addition to the Spider-Man family, while built on long-lasting legacies, is something altogether new... and plenty exciting for readers. -- Chase Magnett

Space Job #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eS9y_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: ?lvaro Sarraseca, Dark Horse Comics)
  • Written by David A. Goodman
  • Art by ?lvaro Sarraseca
  • Colors by Jordi Escuin Llorach
  • Letters by Mauro Mantella
  • Published by Dark Horse Comics

The Orville fans are still in limbo as they await news of whether Disney will order a fourth season of the sci-fi series. That means the Dark Horse Comics' The Orville tie-in comics, which typically bridged the gap between seasons, are also on hold. That won't stop David A. Goodman, The Orville writer who also penned those tie-in comics, from keeping the spirit of comedic space adventures going. He's launching Space Job at Dark Horse with artist ?lvaro Sarraseca, a four-issue miniseries about a starship crew that maybe aren't at the top of their game. It's a premise likely to appeal to The Orville fans and plenty of other readers. -- Jamie Lovett

Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnsPL_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Sunny Gho, Marvel Comics)
  • Written by Al Ewing
  • Art by Paco Medina
  • Colors by Jay David Ramos
  • Letters by Ariana Maher
  • Published by Marvel Comics

Sins of Sinister kicked off with a bang , plunging the X-Men and the wider Marvel Universe into what may be their darkest timeline yet . The debut issue put Sinister in charge but set up the Brotherhood of Mutants as the resistance, with Storm as the group's leader. That's a fascinating role for Storm, who has proven to be an adaptable and tenacious leader during her time with the X-Men. More importantly, X-Men Red writer Al Ewing remains at the helm of this miniseries, teaming with artist Paco Medina in this first issue, ensuring it will continue the stellar work he's been doing on that title. Let's see what Ororo has in store for Mister Sinister. -- Jamie Lovett

Where I'm Coming From

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHcff_0kfXqHrY00
(Photo: Barbara Brandon-Croft, Drawn and Quarterly)
  • Created by Barbara Brandon-Croft
  • Published by Drawn and Quarterly

Whether you are already an avid consumer of comic strips or a newcomer seeking out a bona fide classic, the hardcover release of many early strips in Barbara Brandon-Croft's groundbreaking Where I'm Coming From is something to be celebrated this week. Brandon-Croft is known as a comics trailblazer for being the first Black female cartoonist to obtain a syndicated strip, and it was a strip that focused almost entirely on the experiences of Black women in the United States. Emphasizing about a dozen characters, it tells their stories in a fashion rarely seen in any part of a newspaper during the 1990s with great wit and insight. The new collection published by Drawn and Quarterly is not simply a significant historical artifact, though. A review of Brandon-Croft's work reveals that it has aged exceptionally well and remains poignant in a modern setting. The forms, humor, and topics all remain relevant and revealing for readers of any background. In fact, they seem more relevant than ever given the ongoing lack of representation in the industry where Brandon-Croft blazed a trail. Where I'm Coming From is essential modern comics cartooning that continues to provide readers with a vital perspective. Don't miss it. -- Chase Magnett

Community Policy