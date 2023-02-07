‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull.

The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698 , states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.”

“If you look at the density of wolves in Northeast Washington compared to the rest of the state, you can see we have enough wolves in just a few counties to meet the statewide delisting criteria,” said Kretz in a statement . “But there is a strong desire by some on the west side of the state to keep the gray wolves under 'endangered' status, despite what that means for ranchers, cattlemen, and families in my district.”

Data from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife maps shows why Kretz is getting frustrated with the current arrangement. It shows that of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington state, a full 22 of them reside in Northeast Washington, or approximately 67% of the total pack population.

Referencing the high concentration of wolves in his backyard, Kretz commented, “We've tried to share the wealth in the past by proposing to release gray wolves into their native lands outside of Seattle, the Olympic Peninsula, and other west side locations, but the same people who want wolves in my backyard don't seem to want them in theirs.”

The text of the bill focuses around RCW 77.12.020 , the classification of wildlife, regarding what is classified as protected and what may be hunted under the right conditions.

The bill does not seek to substantively change that portion of the code, but add an “exception” by way of a new section under chapter 36.01 RCW .

If adopted into law, this section in the general provisions would provide three criteria that when met would de-classify gray wolves as endangered within the bounds of the county meeting said criteria.

First, it would specify that Washington state as a whole “meets the recovery objective of 15 breeding pairs in the state for at least three years”; second, “there are at least three documented breeding pairs in the county or portion of the county”; and third, “The gray wolf is not designated under the federal endangered species act as threatened or endangered in the county or portion of the county.”

If the legislation is enacted, once these criteria are met, the Department of Fish and Wildlife must, in conjunction with the county, come up with a plan to manage the wolf population, which could include hunting.

The statement released by Kretz’s office acknowledges that the gray wolves are part of the local ecosystem and here to stay, but highlights the need for more community involvement from affected parties once sustainable population levels are reached.

“All we're asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and the local communities that are being impacted,” commented Kretz in the statement, going on to note “The top-down approach to wolf management is not working for the people of Northeast Washington. We need a localized wolf management plan in certain counties that is not dominated by Seattle politicians and activists.”

The bill was read before the legislature Feb. 1 and referred to the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.