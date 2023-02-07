ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

49ers to hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks, the former Carolina Panthers interim coach, as their new defensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Wilks, 53, will take over one of the best defenses in the NFL as he replaces DeMeco Ryans, one week after Ryans was hired as the Houston Texans head coach .

Wilks was a finalist for the Panthers’ head coaching job after nearly leading the team to the NFC South title, compiling a 6-6 record after Matt Rhule was fired in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdGMP_0kfXpjPz00
Dec 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches his offense during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, Panthers owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich, the former Indianapolis Colts coach, to lead his team.

After Carolina’s decision, Wilks shared this statement on Twitter , “I'm disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren't built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

In San Francisco, Wilks will continue running a 4-3 defensive scheme that has helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game in three of the last four seasons. They lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2019 season.

The 49ers, under head coach Kyle Shanahan, fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game this season.

Wilks, who went 3-13 in his lone season as Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018, has spent his coaching career coaching defenses in college and at the NFL level.

The 49ers defensive coordinator job could be a springboard for Wilks. The past two 49ers coaches to hold that position, Ryans and Robert Saleh (New York Jets), are now head coaches.

NFL Network first reported the 49ers’ plans to hire Wilks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers to hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

772K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy