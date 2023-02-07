Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
athenahealth Wins Four 2023 Best in KLAS Awards
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report ranked athenahealth solutions No. 1 in four categories: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005855/en/ The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to top-ranking solutions based on customer satisfaction and reflects the feedback from 30,000 interviews each year. This recognition highlights athenahealth’s ability to provide outstanding support to clinicians and their staff, allowing them to increase clinical efficiency, optimize financial performance, and deliver productive patient and provider experiences. This is the 21 st consecutive year that athenahealth has won a Best in KLAS award.
Woonsocket Call
Global DEI Platform Awards the Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022
The most innovative DEI initiatives over the last year. TORONTO, February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Diversio, a leading, global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) improvement platform, announces their Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022 (Top 20), and the inaugural cohort of Diversio's DEI community to accelerate inclusivity in the workplace, the Changemakers. The criteria for an initiative to be selected in the Top 20 were to have both quantified or qualified impact within their organization and the ability to replicate or reference the initiative to make an impact within other organizations. The awardees were announced at an online event, A Panel to Accelerate DEI, on Feb. 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST, 9:00 AM PT).
Woonsocket Call
Robert Egan Announces Launch of New Company, Packaging Exchange
Packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, in partnership with Atlas Holdings, a $16 billion diversified holding company with substantial interests in the global paper and packaging industry, today announced the launch of Packaging Exchange — a packaging solutions company founded with the mission to re-imagine the packaging supply chain by bringing together our market expertise, proprietary Exchange iO software, and extensive network of industry partnerships.
Woonsocket Call
Easy Up Structures Provides Superior Quality Log Cabin Kits in Canada
Easy Up Structures offers a wide range of log structures, chairs and garden furniture, saunas, and many more. They began by supplying log kit buildings in Northern Ontario. Due to the instant success at this location, the company opened a second location to serve clients living in Southern Ontario. They take immense pride in having a vast inventory that features both EZ log structure kits, and traditional custom builds. Thus, clients can be sure of finding products and solutions that meet their needs and budget.
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
Woonsocket Call
Life Changers 180, LLC Launches Conquering Anxiety: A Course For Christian Entrepreneurs
Conquering Anxiety is designed to help Christians who wish to start their business find their roadmap to success. Life Changers 180, LLC, an organization committed to helping Christian entrepreneurs succeed, is proud to announce the launch of their latest offering, Conquering Anxiety. It is a revolutionary 3-module course thoughtfully designed for Christians who want to start their entrepreneurial journey with God at the center. The course was created and developed by renowned motivational speaker, evangelist, and international bestselling author, Dr. Bob Dudley.
Woonsocket Call
Murchison Minerals releases positive drill results from Syrah target at HPM project
Murchison Minerals CEO Troy Boisjoli joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share news the company has released more drill results from the Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan project in Quebec. Boisjoli told Proactive drilling at the Syrah target intersected extensive disseminated nickel-copper-cobalt bearing sulphide mineralization over 277.3 metres (m) grading 0.22% nickel...
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Fancamp Exploration, Fortune Bay and Datametrex AI Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fancamp Exploration, Fortune Bay and Datametrex AI discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York (Woodbury, NY) and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN), collectively known as ReliaStar Life Insurance Group (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in New York, NY.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Nine Outstanding Students Selected for 2023 ACS GCI Travel Awards
By David Laviska (ACS Network Chemiistry Community Online/ACS Green Chemistry Institute) It’s awards season at the ACS Green Chemistry Institute® (GCI) and we’re delighted that unprecedented numbers of students from undergraduates through post-doctoral scholars are seeking to share details of their research in green chemistry. As has been true for more than two decades, our awards recognize students for excellence in research and provide monetary support for travel so they can gain valuable experience presenting their green chemistry research at scientific meetings. Winners of each award or fellowship were chosen after careful deliberation by academic and industry experts who generously volunteered their time to serve on judging panels. All the winners below will present in person this year at the 27th Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference or the national meeting of the ACS in San Francisco.
Woonsocket Call
Renesas Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2022. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1) Year ended. December 31, 2022. Billion Yen. % of Revenue. Revenue. 1,500.9. 100.0. Operating profit. 424.2. 28.3. Profit attributable to owners of parent.
Woonsocket Call
Nex Deal Distribution Inc – An Easy-To-Use Platform Offering High Quality Wholesale Solutions
Nex Deal Distribution Inc. is a leading and trusted wholesaler of the finest consumer electronics, video games/consoles, toys, and general merchandise. With years of experience in the industry, Nex Deal has become a top source for e-com entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their businesses with quality products. Nex Deal...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005275/en/ Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award 2023, Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award 2023, Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Physicians for You Services Match UK Physicians with Exciting Job Opportunities in Canada
London, UK - Physicians for You, the leading provider of physician recruitment and job placement services, help UK-based physicians find suitable job opportunities in Canada. With the growing demand for physicians in Canada, Physicians for You connects UK-based doctors with Canadian employers seeking to fill critical positions in their healthcare systems.
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
monitordaily.com
Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
Silicon Valley Bank named Ashraf Hebela the new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America. Hebela will succeed Dave Sabow, who the bank recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and head of the EMEA region, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead startup banking.
petsplusmag.com
CANOPHERA Announces Distribution Partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW BERN, NC – As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand Canophera’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona.
On-the-floor Training for Retail Associates Increases Efficiency, Customer Service Skills, and Competitive Edge
Training retail associates on the sales floor is critical to their success. With new products, services, and technology being introduced into stores every day, it’s important for associates to stay up-to-date on their training so that they can provide customers with an exceptional shopping experience. But what’s the best way to do this? David Harouche, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Multimedia Plus, explains why providing in-between customer training is essential for a successful retail operation.
Bluestone Equity Partners Launches with $300 Million Growth Equity Fund Investing in Sports, Media & Entertainment
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Bluestone Equity Partners (Bluestone), a private equity firm, today announced the successful closing of Bluestone Capital I, L.P., its inaugural $300 million growth equity fund focused on the global sports, media & entertainment industry. Led by Founder & Managing Partner Bobby Sharma and Partner Kyle Charters, Bluestone will target established businesses and proven assets that will benefit from the management team’s unique combination of blue-chip business and investment experience, extensive global network, and successful track record. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005218/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
