Michigan State

mitechnews.com

Should EV Owners Pay Road Taxes? Report From Anderson Economic Group

LANSING – Because electric vehicle drivers avoid both Federal and State gas taxes, they pay only 70- to 80-percent of the cost paid by Michigan’s drivers of internal combustion engine vehicles, says Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group in this video interview. AEG expects EVs to represent...
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy

LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Toll roads in Michigan? Study shows where they might work

About 60 percent of Michigan’s 1,900-mile highway system is most feasible for tolling, including 545 miles of roadways that could be converted within five to seven years — all or parts of six interstates and one M-designated route. That is a conclusion in a feasibility analysis and implementation...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan had 18K electric vehicles in 2021; will it reach 2M by 2030?

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy believes that Michigan needs to build the charging infrastructure for 2 million electric vehicles by 2030. That is a lofty assumption, considering Michigan’s starting point. Read it for yourself: EGLE’s 2022 MI Healthy Climate Plan. According to U.S. Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Changes to utility rate systems could have a far-reaching impact

METRO DETROIT — Changes to utility rates in Michigan are raising some eyebrows as customers are considering what this will mean for their electric bills. DTE Energy, which serves more than 1.2 million customers in the metro Detroit area, will see some of the biggest impact from changes passed down from the Michigan Public Services Commission dictating how utility rates are charged per kilowatt hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P.

Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club Michigan Chapter and the National Wildlife […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan

Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy reliability work led to near-20 percent reduction in customer outages, report says

A new report from Consumers Energy highlighted a nearly 20 percent reduction in customer outages last year owing to significant upgrades to its electric grid and the completion of more than 2,000 electric projects. Last ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy reliability work led to near-20 percent reduction in customer outages, report says appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
MICHIGAN STATE

