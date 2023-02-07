Read full article on original website
Report: MI will lose $95M in road funding by 2030 due to increase in EV drivers
Funding for Michigan roads is in jeopardy. That’s according to a new study looking at how the switch to electric vehicles could impact Michigan roads.
Should EV Owners Pay Road Taxes? Report From Anderson Economic Group
LANSING – Because electric vehicle drivers avoid both Federal and State gas taxes, they pay only 70- to 80-percent of the cost paid by Michigan’s drivers of internal combustion engine vehicles, says Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group in this video interview. AEG expects EVs to represent...
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
DTE to increase rates from 3 pm to 7 pm as time-of-day price hike next month
FOX 2 (WJBK) - DTE Energy customers will be seeing a change in their electrical rates. The move begins next month as all residential DTE customers will switch to time-of-day rates. The cost to use electricity will be higher between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week and lower the rest of the time.
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Toll roads in Michigan? Study shows where they might work
About 60 percent of Michigan’s 1,900-mile highway system is most feasible for tolling, including 545 miles of roadways that could be converted within five to seven years — all or parts of six interstates and one M-designated route. That is a conclusion in a feasibility analysis and implementation...
Michigan had 18K electric vehicles in 2021; will it reach 2M by 2030?
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy believes that Michigan needs to build the charging infrastructure for 2 million electric vehicles by 2030. That is a lofty assumption, considering Michigan’s starting point. Read it for yourself: EGLE’s 2022 MI Healthy Climate Plan. According to U.S. Department...
Changes to utility rate systems could have a far-reaching impact
METRO DETROIT — Changes to utility rates in Michigan are raising some eyebrows as customers are considering what this will mean for their electric bills. DTE Energy, which serves more than 1.2 million customers in the metro Detroit area, will see some of the biggest impact from changes passed down from the Michigan Public Services Commission dictating how utility rates are charged per kilowatt hour.
DTE rates changing depending on the time of day; here's what that means
More than 2 million DTE Energy customers are about to see their rates change to a "time of day" rate. It's part of an effort to lower peaks in demand, and help customers manage their energy use.
Whitmer unveils proposed $79 billion budget proposal; here's what's in it
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her 2024 budget recommendation on Wednesday, totaling $79 billion.
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Whitmer unveils the details of Lowering MI Costs tax plan
Taxpayers in the state of Michigan could soon get a check for $180 and see some other savings as part of a tax plan announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P.
Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club Michigan Chapter and the National Wildlife […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan
Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
Consumers Energy reliability work led to near-20 percent reduction in customer outages, report says
A new report from Consumers Energy highlighted a nearly 20 percent reduction in customer outages last year owing to significant upgrades to its electric grid and the completion of more than 2,000 electric projects. Last ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy reliability work led to near-20 percent reduction in customer outages, report says appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Fink says Whitmer $79 billion budget proposal would grow the size of state government
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – 35th District Republican State Representative Andrew Fink said on Thursday that Governor Whitmer’s $79 billion budget request grows the size of government in the State of Michigan. Fink is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He was not happy about the lack of...
Gov. Whitmer says immediate inflation relief is coming to Michigan taxpayers. But will $180 checks actually do anything?
While inflation continues to be a problem, Michigan Democrats are proposing relief checks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark tries to figure out if these so-called “inflation relief checks” are the answer, or if there’s a better way to deliver help.
Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
