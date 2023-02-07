ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These 9 Industries Pay Interns the Most Money

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oqjk_0kfXpEFa00

A long career journey usually starts with the small but very important step of landing an internship. From gaining exposure to developing professional skills — as well as benefiting from mentoring and networking potential — an internship provides “invaluable” experience , per Forbes.

Student Loan Forgiveness: 16 Million People Have Been Approved, But Will They Actually Get Relief?
Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In fact, Zippia found that about 1.2 million people are currently engaged in an internship, and Chegg Internships claims that 70% of those in internships land a permanent job with their employer after the “trial” wraps.

But the truth is, not all internships are created — or pay — equally.

Lending provider CashNetUSA recently set out to see how internship compensation varies from field to field and state to state, and their results show the wide range that exists — in fact, organizations in some states are reluctant to pay interns at all. To gather the data for their study, CashNetUSA looked into 50,000 roles in more than 100 different industries.

They found these nine industries pay the most for interns:

  1. Technology (average hourly rate: $19.77).
  2. Finance (average hourly rate: $18.10).
  3. Professional (average hourly rate: $17.91).
  4. Manufacturing (average hourly rate: $17.01).
  5. Health care (average hourly rate: $16.61).
  6. Retail (average hourly rate: $16.39).
  7. Media (average hourly rate: $15.90).
  8. Education (average hourly rate: $15.60).
  9. Government (average hourly rate: $14.56).

Yet, interestingly enough, CashNetUSA’s report also found that many of the same industries also have the highest percentage of unpaid interns — with finance and retail sectors leading the way at 30.67% and 18.8%, respectively.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Second Job or Backup Plan in Case You Are Laid Off?
More: 5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

Other unique findings in the report include the highest intern pay per state — with Washington, California and Connecticut coming in on top, averaging around $20.92, $20.78 and $20.39 in average hourly wages for interns, respectively. On a down note, Delaware is the state most frequently hosting unpaid internships, as reports suggested 33.5% of all internships were unpaid within its borders.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These 9 Industries Pay Interns the Most Money

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 College Majors With Higher Earnings for Black Versus White Graduates

Racial income disparities are stark in the United States. On average, Black households earn about 63 cents for every dollar earned by white households, based on census figures. In addition, Black workers tend to be segregated into lower-paying jobs in retail, health care, and food service, while many higher-paying professions have disproportionately low Black representation, […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program

Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
236K+
Followers
17K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy