Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
More people are moving out of Chicago
People aren't moving to big city centers to big city centers like Chicago as they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, reports Axios' Sami Sparber. Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to cheaper and less populous areas, particularly those in the...
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Poll: García, Vallas and Lightfoot in dead heat in Chicago mayor’s race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection battle is clouded in uncertainty, her chances of beating either U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García or former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a run-off appearing slim — and her prospects for even making it to the April election up in the air.
wjol.com
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
wjol.com
Joliet: Input Wanted on City Square Design at February 23rd Open House
The City of Joliet recently began the detailed design of City Square, located across from the Rialto Square Theatre at the corner of Clinton and Chicago Streets. The City is excited to share initial design concepts with the community and receive feedback at a Community Open House on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa Street. The open house will be held in the Burnham Room on the Library’s second floor. Although there will not be a formal presentation, residents are welcome to attend the open house any time between 4:00–7:00 p.m. Project team members will be present to discuss design concepts and receive input.
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
Chicago street vendors, city officials hold meeting over licensing requirements
CHICAGO — Chicago street vendors and city officials held a meeting Tuesday to try and make the licensing requirements easier. The meeting was held at the Universidad popular. Dozens of community members showed up and organizations, including the BACP and The Street Vendors Association. During the meeting, tamale, fruit and corn vendors expressed their frustration […]
New Chicago program provides food deliveries to the disabled
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Chicago city program is helping provide in-home food delivery to residents with disabilities.It's all part of a collaboration between local food pantries and community produce suppliers. Delivery services then provide monthly shelf stables, perishables and fresh produce.Right now, the program is focusing on the Austin neighborhood, making 500 deliveries so far. The goal is to eventually make up to 2,000 deliveries to 150 Austin residents over the next six months.
Eater
A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago
Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
Austin Weekly News
Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin
Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
Comments / 1