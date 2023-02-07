ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
Axios

More people are moving out of Chicago

People aren't moving to big city centers to big city centers like Chicago as they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, reports Axios' Sami Sparber. Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to cheaper and less populous areas, particularly those in the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal

Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet: Input Wanted on City Square Design at February 23rd Open House

The City of Joliet recently began the detailed design of City Square, located across from the Rialto Square Theatre at the corner of Clinton and Chicago Streets. The City is excited to share initial design concepts with the community and receive feedback at a Community Open House on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa Street. The open house will be held in the Burnham Room on the Library’s second floor. Although there will not be a formal presentation, residents are welcome to attend the open house any time between 4:00–7:00 p.m. Project team members will be present to discuss design concepts and receive input.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago street vendors, city officials hold meeting over licensing requirements

CHICAGO — Chicago street vendors and city officials held a meeting Tuesday to try and make the licensing requirements easier. The meeting was held at the Universidad popular. Dozens of community members showed up and organizations, including the BACP and The Street Vendors Association. During the meeting, tamale, fruit and corn vendors expressed their frustration […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Chicago program provides food deliveries to the disabled

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Chicago city program is helping provide in-home food delivery to residents with disabilities.It's all part of a collaboration between local food pantries and community produce suppliers. Delivery services then provide monthly shelf stables, perishables and fresh produce.Right now, the program is focusing on the Austin neighborhood, making 500 deliveries so far. The goal is to eventually make up to 2,000 deliveries to 150 Austin residents over the next six months.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago

Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin

Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
CHICAGO, IL

