constructiondive.com

Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch

Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
CBS News

Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders

The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
Motley Fool

This Small Cloud AI Stock Is Off to a Hot Start in 2023. Is It a Buy Now?

Dynatrace obliterated its own growth expectations in 2022, with annualized revenue increasing 25%. Spending on cloud is slowing, but Dynatrace's AI software services exhibit strength. Dynatrace finished paying off its debt and is highly profitable, which legitimizes the premium valuation on shares. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Axios

Startups race for communications support

Engineering talent has flooded the market due to big tech layoffs, and startup founders plan to snatch it up. Why it matters: These new companies will need smart communicators to help them build their brand, explain their purpose, recruit top talent and bring in business. "Almost every one of the...
Deadline

UTA Undergoes Layoffs In Multiple Departments

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency is trimming its personnel with cuts in several departments. According to sources, mostly admin/support staff are impacted, with the total number of layoffs in the low single digits as a percentage of the company’s overall workforce. “We’ve grown a great deal over the last several years, and as a result decided to make some adjustments,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re unfortunately parting ways with a small number of colleagues and are grateful for everything they’ve contributed.” Related Story UTA Expands Its Board, Adding Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter And Nexus...
