Suspected drunk driver tells Troy cops who smell booze that only his passengers had been drinking: police
A 26-year-old Pennsylvania man could face a drunken driving charge after he was pulled over and arrested early in the morning last Friday in Troy.
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan teacher plants bomb threat note to get day off, police say
HAZEL PARK, MI – A Michigan teacher is facing charges after allegedly planting a bomb threat note in his classroom to get a day off, police said. The note was found on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Hazel Park Junior High School classroom of Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, WXYZ Detroit reports. It said the school would be blown up the next day.
fox2detroit.com
Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found fatally shot in Taylor home
Two people are dead following an overnight shooting inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported live from the scene on Wick Road near Telegraph in Taylor
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of using stolen gun to get free pop at Ypsilanti Taco Bell
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man already on probation for weapons offenses is facing charges after authorities alleged he used a gun to get free pop from an Ypsilanti Taco Bell. According to a federal court filing, the man, identified as Eddie Lee Nailor III, 31, was holding a...
'I could use a hug': Video shows Macomb County Sheriff's deputies offering help to man in need of emotional support
A pair of Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are receiving praise on social media after they helped a man in need of emotional support. Video shows them comforting a man on the side of the road who said “I could use a hug.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.
fox2detroit.com
Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Mom of 5 leaves home after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
Jessica Coleman said her new landlord hired a squatter removal service, despite her being a holdover tenant with a previous signed lease
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
