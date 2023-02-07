Inequality when it comes to wages is a common phenomenon that any job market struggles with. There is a constant debate on whose responsibility it is to ensure that all workers are paid fairly. We can't decide if it is the CEOs, union workers or colleagues that need to take steps to improve the wage gap that exists for individuals coming from different backgrounds. However, a senior executive named Farhan Randhawa has made it absolutely clear that it is the managers in any company that need to step up when it comes to ensuring fair pay.

23 DAYS AGO