ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Zoom laying off 1,300 employees, CEO to reduce salary by 98%

Video conferencing company Zoom announced Tuesday it will lay off around 1,300 employees to counter changing economic conditions and work habits. In a news release Tuesday, CEO of Zoom Eric Yuan announced that the Zoom team will be reduced by 15%, which is about 1,300 employees. “Over the past few...
Upworthy

Senior executive explains why it's the manager's responsibility to ensure fair pay for employees

Inequality when it comes to wages is a common phenomenon that any job market struggles with. There is a constant debate on whose responsibility it is to ensure that all workers are paid fairly. We can't decide if it is the CEOs, union workers or colleagues that need to take steps to improve the wage gap that exists for individuals coming from different backgrounds. However, a senior executive named Farhan Randhawa has made it absolutely clear that it is the managers in any company that need to step up when it comes to ensuring fair pay.
constructiondive.com

Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch

Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
CBS News

Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders

The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
Fortune

The key to hybrid work productivity? Getting the ROI of your commute right

Workers shouldn't go to the office just to send emails or sit on video calls. About three-quarters of all U.S. companies are in the process of adopting a hybrid work model. Now, managers need to learn how to maximize hybrid work productivity by determining what employees can most productively work on at home, and what to focus on when they come to the office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy