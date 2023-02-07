Read full article on original website
WebMD
Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care
Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
digg.com
States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked
Across the US, six in 10 Americans are living with a chronic disease. According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
The Continuing Impact of HIV and AIDS on the Black Community
"HIV and AIDS have long had a disproportionate impact on the Black community. In recognition of that stark reality, the U.S. government marked February 7 as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Cheddar News anchor Shannon LaNier spoke with Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell, a health information website, about the disease's continued impact on Black people, who she said are eight times more likely to be diagnosed than white people.The challenge in addressing this inequality is stigma, which has historically discouraged people from seeking care. Shepherd explained that better health care options have helped lift some of that stigma, but...
HIV Mortality Continues to Decline, But Disparities Persist
Mortality among people with HIV has continued to decline over time as antiretroviral treatment and access to care has improved, but gender and racial disparities still persist, according to recent research published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. However, another study found that racial/ethnic gaps in antiretroviral prescription appear to have closed.
Energy Boost product contains hidden drug ingredient
Washington D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration says a product promoted to boost energy has been found to contain a drug hidden ingredient and might pose a significant health risk. MANNERS Energy Boost contains tadalafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Cialis, used to treat erectile dysfunction. Immediate public notifications are issued when FDA testing finds that a product contains active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, possibly including ingredients found in prescription drugs. These products might cause potentially serious side effects and might interact with medications or dietary supplements a consumer is taking. Consumers should use caution when considering purchasing these types of products. FDA's Health Fraud Product Database includes only a small fraction of the potentially dangerous products marketed to consumers online and in stores. Even if a product is not included in this list, consumers should exercise caution before using these types of products.
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
ajmc.com
Many Rural Hospitals Lacked Oncology Care, Telehealth, or Both Before the Pandemic
The report helps clarify the urban/rural divide in cancer outcomes and the digital divide in telehealth access. Although telehealth is widely available throughout the United States, millions of Americans do not have access to telehealth oncology services, a new report suggests. The report, published in PLoS One, based on data...
Washington Examiner
LGBT babies
New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
Baby formula milk companies 'exploit' parents' fears to boost sales, analysis alleges
Many baby formula milk companies allegedly exploit parents' emotions and "manipulate" scientific data to boost sales, according to a major new analysis published in The Lancet. The analysis, led by Professor Nigel Rollins of the World Health Organization, said urgent clampdowns are needed to address misleading claims made by the industry. It comes on the heels of the formula crisis in the U.S. last year, which saw parents struggling to find formula due to global supply chain issues exacerbated by a large recall of Abbott baby formula after two infants died. "Part of what we're exploring in The Lancet breastfeeding series is that the system of influence that commercial formula companies are engaged in is much, much more pervasive and much more influential than maybe previously thought." study co-author Dr. Cecília Tomori, a breastfeeding expert and associate professor at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, told ABC News.
MedicalXpress
GP survey reveals health and health care inequalities of trans and non-binary adults
Trans and non-binary adults are more likely than the general population to experience long-term health conditions, including mental health problems, dementia and learning disabilities, and to be autistic, according to new research. The study also found that while trans and non-binary adults report no differences in access to primary care,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Pertussis vaccination during pregnancy protects U.S. infants: CDC study
A CDC study published today provides further evidence that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns from whooping cough during their first two months of life, when they are most vulnerable to the disease. Whooping cough, or pertussis, is highly contagious and can be especially serious for infants who aren’t...
COVID test kits, treatments and vaccines won't be free to many consumers much longer
Insurers, employers, taxpayers and other consumers will all be affected as drugmakers move these products to the commercial market in May. How much you'll pay depends on your health insurance.
Phys.org
Global survey of attacks by large carnivores reveals distinct patterns in low- and high-income countries
Reports of large carnivore attacks on humans have increased since 1970, but the frequency and context of these attacks depends on socioeconomic and environmental factors, according to a new study of more than 5,000 reports published January 31 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Giulia Bombieri of MUSE Science Museum in Italy, Vincenzo Penteriani of the National Museum of Natural Science (CSIC) in Spain, and colleagues.
In a First, COVID Vaccine Is Added to Adult Immunization Schedule
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay. The addition is being made to the 2023 Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, released Thursday by...
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Fairfield Sun Times
Health Highlights: Feb. 8, 2023
Big changes are coming to health care after pandemic emergencies expire. People will soon have to pay part or all the cost of COVID tests, treatments and vaccines, and as many as 15 million people will likely lose their Medicaid coverage. Americans are getting more comfortable talking over mental health...
A One-Shot COVID-19 Treatment Shows Promise
The drug interferon lambda may represent a new generation of antiviral treatment. But it will likely be available overseas before the U.S
Lack of diversity in clinical trials is leaving women and patients of color behind and harming the future of medicine
Medicine works better when the treatments are tailored to fit each individual person’s biology and history. A first step is increasing diversity in clinical trials, but the end goal is precision medicine.
MedicalXpress
HIV trial shows viral suppression is not achieved through increased case management alone
Viral suppression of HIV by antiretroviral medications helps slow transmission of the disease and keep individuals living with it healthy, at times making viral loads so low they are undetectable even on blood tests. Sixty-five percent of people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. were virally suppressed as of 2020.
