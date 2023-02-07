ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOKI FOX 23

Zoom laying off 1,300 employees, CEO to reduce salary by 98%

Video conferencing company Zoom announced Tuesday it will lay off around 1,300 employees to counter changing economic conditions and work habits. In a news release Tuesday, CEO of Zoom Eric Yuan announced that the Zoom team will be reduced by 15%, which is about 1,300 employees. “Over the past few...
Upworthy

Senior executive explains why it's the manager's responsibility to ensure fair pay for employees

Inequality when it comes to wages is a common phenomenon that any job market struggles with. There is a constant debate on whose responsibility it is to ensure that all workers are paid fairly. We can't decide if it is the CEOs, union workers or colleagues that need to take steps to improve the wage gap that exists for individuals coming from different backgrounds. However, a senior executive named Farhan Randhawa has made it absolutely clear that it is the managers in any company that need to step up when it comes to ensuring fair pay.
constructiondive.com

Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch

Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
Money

How to Invest in AI as ChatGPT Takes Tech by Storm

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. From the classroom to the boardroom, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT is being billed as a game changer in how work is done. It can write a term paper, organize your calendar, plan your next vacation, explain the theory of relativity or even tell a joke (though, of course, with limitations).

