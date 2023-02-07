The most innovative DEI initiatives over the last year. TORONTO, February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Diversio, a leading, global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) improvement platform, announces their Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022 (Top 20), and the inaugural cohort of Diversio's DEI community to accelerate inclusivity in the workplace, the Changemakers. The criteria for an initiative to be selected in the Top 20 were to have both quantified or qualified impact within their organization and the ability to replicate or reference the initiative to make an impact within other organizations. The awardees were announced at an online event, A Panel to Accelerate DEI, on Feb. 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST, 9:00 AM PT).

