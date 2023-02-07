ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Turkish coalition urges donations after earthquake

By Lanie Lee Cook
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — After a powerful earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, help is on the way from around the globe.

Many governments have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts, the Associated Press reported . U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

Meanwhile, local efforts are underway to get donations to the disaster zone.

Thousands in Colorado tied to Turkey

Thousands of people in Colorado have deep ties to Turkey, according to the Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado. The group estimates about 2,500-3,000 live in the state, mainly along the Front Range.

A representative of the coalition said people in Turkey have immediate needs for donations. There is no Turkish consulate in Denver, so the coalition points to consulates in Houston and Los Angeles as a place for people to send donated goods.

“The Turkish embassy, with the help of the Turkish ambassador to the U.S., they have partnered with Turkish Airlines, which flies into the many major cities that come to the U.S. directly, and they will get the donations over there in a speedy manner,” said Sinan Sahin, with the local organization.

Donations needed after earthquake

Those affected by the earthquake are in need of winter clothing items, food, hygiene products and gear to live outside of their homes. Here is a list provided on Monday.

Winter clothes for adults, kids

  • Coat
  • Raincoat
  • Boots
  • Sweaters
  • Trousers
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Beanies
  • Socks
  • Underwear

Food, hygiene items

  • Food boxes (shelf-stable, canned)
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers
  • Toiletries
  • Menstrual products

Living equipment

  • Tents
  • Beds
  • Mattresses (for tents)
  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • Gas catalytic stove, heater
  • Gas cylinder
  • Thermos bottle
  • Flashlight
  • Power bank
  • Generator

The local coalition is working to find a location to pool donations locally and send them to those groups. They are set to meet Monday night to discuss.

FOX31 will update this story once that information is available.

