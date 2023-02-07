ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Tulsa County deputies searching for suspects in truck theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a truck theft. Deputies said on Feb. 4th, a white flat bed truck with a man and woman inside arrived at a business near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man arrested, accused of kidnapping ex-wife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Saturday after they say he kidnapped his ex-wife. Around 3:30, officers were investigating a missing person near 21st and Memorial. Family members told officers the victim disappeared from her home around 7:40 a.m. and said they believed her ex-husband Riley...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police recover body found in Mingo Creek

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recovered a body found in Mingo Creek near 33rd and Mingo Saturday afternoon. Officers said the body looks to be a white woman. TPD said more information will be released after the Medical Examiner's office does its investigation. This is a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three hospitalized after head-on collision in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in midtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 3:00 p.m., they responded to a car crash involving two vehicles near 21st and Yale. According to TPD, a white Ford 150 left the inside...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Glenpool welcomes new Chief of Police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Glenpool has a new Chief of Police in town. Former interim Chief of Police Jeremy Plane has accepted the position of Chief of Police in Glenpool. Plane has been in law enforcement for 21 years and has served as interim Chief since...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case

BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
PAWHUSKA, OK
KTUL

Fire crews rescue 1 from house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in north Tulsa Sunday. Around 5 a.m., multiple crews were on scene of a house fire near 31st Street North and Frankfort. TFD said they quickly learned the fire was coming from the attic...
TULSA, OK

