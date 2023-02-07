Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa County deputies searching for suspects in truck theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a truck theft. Deputies said on Feb. 4th, a white flat bed truck with a man and woman inside arrived at a business near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue.
Suspect Accused Of Kidnapping Woman He Knew Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman that he knew. Police said the victim's family told officers she had been missing since Saturday morning and that Riley Starr sent them disturbing texts when they asked about her. On Saturday, officers were called to 21st and Memorial after...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating after woman shot inside her apartment near 61st and Riverside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said a woman was shot and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect shot at the woman's apartment from outside and she was hit while inside the apartment, according to TPD. Officers said the suspect is still at large. They said...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of kidnapping ex-wife
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Saturday after they say he kidnapped his ex-wife. Around 3:30, officers were investigating a missing person near 21st and Memorial. Family members told officers the victim disappeared from her home around 7:40 a.m. and said they believed her ex-husband Riley...
KTUL
Tulsa police recover body found in Mingo Creek
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recovered a body found in Mingo Creek near 33rd and Mingo Saturday afternoon. Officers said the body looks to be a white woman. TPD said more information will be released after the Medical Examiner's office does its investigation. This is a...
Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect
A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.
Body Pulled From Tulsa Creek By Authorities, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after authorities in Tulsa pulled a body from a creek on Saturday. Tulsa Police and the Tulsa Fire Department removed the body from Mingo Creek near 3100 S. Mingo Rd. around 2 p.m. Authorities said the unidentified body was partially submerged. TPD said a white woman's...
KOKI FOX 23
Three hospitalized after head-on collision in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in midtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 3:00 p.m., they responded to a car crash involving two vehicles near 21st and Yale. According to TPD, a white Ford 150 left the inside...
News On 6
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
KTUL
2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
KTUL
Glenpool welcomes new Chief of Police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Glenpool has a new Chief of Police in town. Former interim Chief of Police Jeremy Plane has accepted the position of Chief of Police in Glenpool. Plane has been in law enforcement for 21 years and has served as interim Chief since...
KTUL
Minnesota deputies donate AEDs, vehicle radios to Muskogee County Sheriff's Office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office received a generous donation from some out of state deputies. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka and Chief Deputy Dan Miller donated 25 AEDs and 10 vehicle radios on Thursday. MCSO says they will place these items in patrol cars and...
KTUL
Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
Sheriff: 2 dogs shot to death at home; search for suspect ongoing
Authorities in Wagoner County say they are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
wufe967.com
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Law enforcement from Oklahoma reportedly visited the BTK serial killer in prison to ask him if he was involved in a 1976 cold case, but his daughter told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t believe he was. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Dennis Rader, known as the...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report.
KTUL
Fire crews rescue 1 from house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in north Tulsa Sunday. Around 5 a.m., multiple crews were on scene of a house fire near 31st Street North and Frankfort. TFD said they quickly learned the fire was coming from the attic...
