A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
‘I can breathe better,’ says Saginaw teen girl as robber who shot her in face goes to prison
SAGINAW, MI — As her 20th birthday nears, Ariana Flynn is facing the prospect of losing her teeth on her right side, a result of a robber shooting her in the face on New Year’s Eve in 2021. “Here it is 2023, and I’m still going through side...
abc12.com
Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self after she said she wanted to end relationship
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were both found dead Monday night. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in critical condition after trying to rob CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit
DETROIT – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to rob a CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit, police said. The attempted robbery happened at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue. Officials said an armed man tried to...
fox2detroit.com
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case
FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country
Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
abc12.com
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
'I could use a hug': Video shows Macomb County Sheriff's deputies offering help to man in need of emotional support
A pair of Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are receiving praise on social media after they helped a man in need of emotional support. Video shows them comforting a man on the side of the road who said “I could use a hug.”
Man with dreams of being rapper heads to prison for shooting 4 Bay City houses
BAY CITY, MI — At 19, Isaac L. Lopez was an aspiring rapper who opened fire on four Bay City houses from a bright orange truck. At 20, Lopez must put his musical ambitions on hold, as he’ll be a prisoner for the next few years. Lopez on...
Hoaxer lied in claiming 2 shot inside of a Saginaw County high school, police say
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have released additional details regarding a hoax threat made against a Saginaw Township parochial school, one of several such threats made against schools across the state. At 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a person called Saginaw County Central Dispatch claiming an active shooter...
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.
