Flint, MI

abc12.com

Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case

FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country

Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
FLINT, MI

