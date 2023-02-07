ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
The Independent

Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region. The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as...
The Jewish Press

SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
AccuWeather

Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks central Turkey

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. The quake had a depth of about 11 miles (17.9...
The Associated Press

Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake

Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...
The Jewish Press

Israel to Send Earthquake Aid to Syria After Request Relayed via Russia

Israel will send humanitarian aid to Syria in response to a request from Syria was relayed through Russia to Israel’s National Security Council on Monday after two massive earthquakes leveled buildings in that country as well as in Turkey, where the epicenters of both temblors were located. More than...
CNBC

More than 3,000 dead as two massive earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday, killing more than 3,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria with scores more trapped in the rubble as another huge temblor hit the region. Residents joined rescuers to search for survivors in freezing conditions, with the death toll expected to...
US News and World Report

Fire at Turkey's Iskenderun Port Extinguished -Defence Ministry

ISKENDERUN, Turkey (Reuters) -A fire that engulfed hundreds of shipping containers at Turkey's Iskenderun Port after massive earthquakes in the region have been extinguished, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, but it was not clear when operations would resume at the port. Turkey's maritime authority said on Monday that the...

