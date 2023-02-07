Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region. The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as...
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
After fleeing war in Gaza, an entire Palestinian family dies in Turkey's earthquake
GAZA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Twelve years ago, Abdel-Karim Abu Jalhoum fled war and poverty in the Palestinian territory of Gaza for safety in Turkey. On Monday, the massive earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria killed him and his entire family.
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake walloped Turkey early Monday morning and the aftershocks were felt in Syria, Jordan, and Israel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
U.S. and Russian Rescue Teams May Come Face to Face After Turkey Earthquake
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have both vowed to send aid and dispatch search-and-rescue teams to the stricken country.
Heartbreak in Turkey
After a massive earthquake, with soaring deaths, the author remembers her friends who live in Turkey.
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
AccuWeather
Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks central Turkey
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. The quake had a depth of about 11 miles (17.9...
Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake
Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...
The Jewish Press
Israel to Send Earthquake Aid to Syria After Request Relayed via Russia
Israel will send humanitarian aid to Syria in response to a request from Syria was relayed through Russia to Israel’s National Security Council on Monday after two massive earthquakes leveled buildings in that country as well as in Turkey, where the epicenters of both temblors were located. More than...
Earthquake death toll eclipses 20,000 in Turkey and Syria
Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor.
Aleppo is one of the worst-hit areas in Syria as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey.
Since the earthquake, there have been reports of more than 1,600 deaths in northern Syria. Emergency response teams reported that several structures were demolished or damaged and that people were trapped beneath the debris.
CNBC
More than 3,000 dead as two massive earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria
A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday, killing more than 3,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria with scores more trapped in the rubble as another huge temblor hit the region. Residents joined rescuers to search for survivors in freezing conditions, with the death toll expected to...
US News and World Report
Fire at Turkey's Iskenderun Port Extinguished -Defence Ministry
ISKENDERUN, Turkey (Reuters) -A fire that engulfed hundreds of shipping containers at Turkey's Iskenderun Port after massive earthquakes in the region have been extinguished, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, but it was not clear when operations would resume at the port. Turkey's maritime authority said on Monday that the...
