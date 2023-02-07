ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lotto Texas jackpot stands as largest on continent

By Odessa American
 2 days ago

AUSTIN Texas Lottery players have the opportunity to play for North America’s largest jackpot and the second-largest jackpot around the world, a press release stated.

With an out-of-state player winning Monday night’s Powerball jackpot and no jackpot winners in Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot for the Wednesday, Lotto Texas drawing has rolled to an estimated $39.5 million before Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, which is advertising a jackpot worth an estimated $31 million.

The Lotto Texas jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing offers estimated cash value of $23.9 million.

“It’s a thrilling time for our players, as the Lotto Texas jackpot has emerged as the largest lottery prize available on the continent, which can only be won by a Texas Lottery player,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in the press release. “We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than two years and I’m looking forward to congratulating the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2023. As anticipation continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 62nd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million, which was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

TEXAS STATE
