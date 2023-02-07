Norman Rockwell's nephew Dick Rockwell had an extensive career in comic books that includes Fox Feature Syndicate's Women Outlaws #6. At the height of the late 1940s crime comic and good girl art boom, Victor Fox covered all of the bases. Not only did he publish comic books featuring a combination of those things, like Crimes by Women and Famous Crimes, but he even had a title that also combined them with another popular genre of the era, the western. Fox Feature Syndicate's Women Outlaws title is exactly what the title implies, a comic book featuring female outlaws of the old west. Like much of Fox's crime comics output, many of these tales were purported to be based on real-life criminals. But even when Fox Feature creators made up fictional women outlaws for this series, there's plenty of historical interest here, such as the work of Norman Rockwell's nephew Dick Rockwell's work on the "Bronco Moll" story in Women Outlaws #6 and the Wally Wood and Mike Esposito art in Women Outlaws #4. These two issues are up for auction in the 2023 February 9 Good Girl Art in Comics Valentine's Showcase Auction #40216 from Heritage Auctions.

13 HOURS AGO