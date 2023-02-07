ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“The Fifth Day Lady,” by L.J. Golicz, is a Gripping Novel About an Undercover Agent on a Perilous Mission

The novel immerses the reader in the high-stakes actions of Josephine, an undercover agent as she navigates dangerous events to maintain her cover and complete her mission. Author L.J. Golicz is pleased to announce the release of “The Fifth Day Lady: Can She Make it Work?” The book is a captivating novel about an undercover agent that goes on a dangerous mission. This thrilling tale is a masterpiece in every sense and it takes readers on a journey filled with twists, turns, and suspense as the protagonist tries to navigate through very difficult situations, all while trying to maintain her cover and complete the mission.
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning

The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories

Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.
Black Books We Are Reading Right Now

Black authors have made significant contributions to literature and continue producing thought-provoking and entertaining works. We asked our staff what awe-inspiring books by Black authors are on their reading list. Some are classics, and others are future classics! We encourage you to read them too!. Visit https://www.mahoganybooks.com/ to purchase or...
L.J. Golicz New Book, “A Fish Called Bad Eyes,” Emphasizes the Need to Teach Children about Conserving the Environment and its Importance

In the book, L.J. Golicz tells the story of a fish called Manini and how his efforts helped to conserve his reef in the Hawaiian Islands. A new children’s book is set to inspire the next generation by introducing them to environmental concerns in a fun and thrilling manner. L.J. Golicz is pleased to announce the launch of “A Fish Called Bad Eyes,” his first children’s book aimed at children aged 7 to 12 that emphasizes the need to educate children about the importance of conserving the environment and ensuring the earth remains habitable for them and future generations.
BAILEY: Ebony Publisher’s Statement on Black-on-Black Crime Still Relevant 46 Years Later

Between 1965 and 1992, Ebony magazine always focused on one subject in its August issue. The subject for August 1979 was "Black on Black Crime: The Causes, The Consequences, The Cures." Anyone seriously concerned about that subject today should take the time to read that issue. The post BAILEY: Ebony Publisher’s Statement on Black-on-Black Crime Still Relevant 46 Years Later appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Unlock A Life Of Abundance Today: Discover Carlos Barrientos’ Time-Tested Strategies That Have Helped Hundreds Of People Achieve Success

Discover the secrets of the rich, or as Carlos likes to call it “Life Hacks” that are allowing hundreds of individuals to start up businesses by understanding these hacks!. Carlos Barrientos' story is an inspiring one. He overcame incredible obstacles to become a successful serial-entrepreneur, investing in himself and his dreams despite the odds.
Norman Rockwell's Nephew in Fox's Women Outlaws #6, at Auction

Norman Rockwell's nephew Dick Rockwell had an extensive career in comic books that includes Fox Feature Syndicate's Women Outlaws #6. At the height of the late 1940s crime comic and good girl art boom, Victor Fox covered all of the bases. Not only did he publish comic books featuring a combination of those things, like Crimes by Women and Famous Crimes, but he even had a title that also combined them with another popular genre of the era, the western. Fox Feature Syndicate's Women Outlaws title is exactly what the title implies, a comic book featuring female outlaws of the old west. Like much of Fox's crime comics output, many of these tales were purported to be based on real-life criminals. But even when Fox Feature creators made up fictional women outlaws for this series, there's plenty of historical interest here, such as the work of Norman Rockwell's nephew Dick Rockwell's work on the "Bronco Moll" story in Women Outlaws #6 and the Wally Wood and Mike Esposito art in Women Outlaws #4. These two issues are up for auction in the 2023 February 9 Good Girl Art in Comics Valentine's Showcase Auction #40216 from Heritage Auctions.

