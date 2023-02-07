Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
carolinacoastonline.com
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
WNCT
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. NCDHHS hosting town hall at ECU on mental health …. The NC Department of Health and Human Services will be...
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Murphy honors Carteret County plane crash victims …. U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy on Thursday...
gsabusiness.com
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
WNCT
Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2
Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
WITN
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
WITN
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Feb 9 – 12
Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.
Kinston, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WITN
Farmville Central boys top Greene Central to claim conference title, Jags girls avenge earlier loss
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys held off a valiant effort from rival Greene Central to pull away and win 85-75. We were told Jah Short had 36 points in the victory. The win clinches the conference title for Farmville Central. Coach Williford says it is their 10th straight.
WNCT
Craven Co. Crime Stoppers revamping program
The Craven County Sheriff's Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. The Craven County Sheriff's Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. Counselors across U.S. recognized during National …. During the first full week of February, school counselors from around the country are recognized for their contributions to the students...
WITN
Greenville Bed Bath & Beyond among nationwide store closings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Bed Bath and Beyond here in Eastern Carolina is the most recent among hundreds to be shuttered by the company over the last year. The store location at 3160 Evans Street is on a list of stores to be closed that was published by the company on February 7th.
WITN
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
WITN
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County High School basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved. It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.
roanokebeacon.com
Oops! 2 8 23
By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
WITN
Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
wcti12.com
Havelock Elementary School's new principal announced
Havelock Elementary has a new leader: Mrs. Christy Hazlett. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations for Craven County Schools, released the info: during the January Board of Education Meeting on January 19, 2023, The Board of Education approved Mrs. Christy Hazlett as the new principal at Havelock Elementary School effective February 20, 2023.
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
neusenews.com
Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism
Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
