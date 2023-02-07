From the teasers and the name, we were expecting the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to basically be a longer version of the regular Highlander we know and, well, don't love, but it's acceptable. But Toyota did a fair bit more than the bare minimum, bestowing the Grand Highlander with unique styling and the new Hybrid Max powertrain as an option. You may remember the powertrain from such Toyota products as the Toyota Crown and Lexus RX. And of course, it is indeed bigger than the regular SUV.

1 DAY AGO