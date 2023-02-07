Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. Sanders also...
KAAL-TV
Virginia agency won’t release 1,700 records on Ford talks
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s economic development agency says it has at least 1,700 emails and documents pertaining to talks about the possibility of a Ford Motor Co. battery plant landing at a Danville-area megasite. But it won’t release any of them under the state’s public records law.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
KAAL-TV
DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The bill would leave the...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment
(ABC 6 News) – United States Rep. Angie Craig (DFL-MN) was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington D.C. according to a statement released by her Chief of Staff. The assault happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday. The statement says Rep. Craig defended herself and suffered...
KAAL-TV
After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Speaking in the aftermath of a brawl at a middle school basketball game that ended with the death of one of the participants, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday says there is too much anger in contemporary society and he called for a return to civility.
KAAL-TV
Education bill raises concerns for homeschooling parents
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota governor Tim Walz’s education bill proposes some new changes for public schools, and one thing that is not always affected by education bills is homeschooling. But if passed this bill would require some changes to the homeschooling curriculum and now parents are speaking out.
KAAL-TV
California bill would protect native western Joshua tree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The western Joshua tree won’t be listed as threatened — yet — as California’s Fish and Game Commission again delayed a decision Wednesday after a bill was proposed to provide protections to the native desert plant. The proposed legislation, the Western...
KAAL-TV
Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all...
KAAL-TV
Space Force vows ‘above and beyond’ cleanup of Maui spill
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Space Force said a power surge during a lightning storm likely caused a mechanical issue that allowed about 700 gallons (2,750 liters) of diesel fuel to spill last week at the environmentally sensitive and culturally important summit of Haleakala mountain on Hawaii’s Maui Island.
KAAL-TV
Close, but no cigar
We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
KAAL-TV
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest
(ABC 6 News) – The votes are in! The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the eight winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest. MnDOT says more than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
KAAL-TV
United Airlines flight turns around after fire in cabin
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fire on board a New Jersey-bound United Airlines plane prompted it to return to San Diego International Airport and four people were taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, authorities said. Flight 2664 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport in New...
