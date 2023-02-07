Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Related
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
visitconcord-nh.com
Four romantic jewelry stores on Main Street
February is the perfect time of year to visit Concord and explore the charming downtown. After a winter storm, the historic buildings are lightly dusted with snow, cozy cafés are nestled between the shops—offering hot drinks and flaky pastries, and the charm of a New England winter is all around.
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!
(IPSWICH, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether it's a date night destination with your loved one or a girl's night out with your gals, this event promises to be fun for everyone! Thenation’s first and state’s largest land conservation nonprofit, The Trustees, invites you to join them for a four night magical concert series, Firelight Nights.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Vegan Food In New Hampshire Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
These days, many of us are more aware than ever of food sensitivities and dietary restrictions. Sometimes this can make dining out challenging, but fortunately, the options for healthy eating are also increasing. One restaurant in Concord serves up some of the best vegan food in the state, following the tradition of its predecessors.
Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
merrimackvalley.org
What’s Happening at the Lowell Winterfest 2023
It’s that time of the year again! The annual Lowell Winterfest returns to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th. So shake off those winter time blues and come join an epic festival right in the heart of downtown Lowell. Check out all the exciting things you can do and see at the Winterfest this year.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?
Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?
“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
hotelnewsresource.com
Jack Daniels Inn in Peterborough, NH Rebranded to Riverhouse by Weekender
Weekender Hotels today announced the renaming of Jack Daniels Inn. The Peterborough, NH property, which Weekender Hotels acquired in 2022, will now be called Riverhouse by Weekender. Weekender Hotels founder, Keir Weimer said, “We wanted this property to reflect the Weekender brand, which is all about adventure, new experiences and...
It’s Time: Summer 2023 Student Camp Series Registration at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine
Hey, it's never too early to chat about the summer, especially when Mother Nature continues to be an unpredictable force this winter. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy says they're set and ready for this summer camp series for kids, and even has fall already on the books for those extra diligent families who love to plan. Creativity and imagination for students of all ages is what these various camp choices are all about, so here are your choices, with registration open and scholarship applications available on the Ogunquit Playhouse website.
WMUR.com
Stonyfield Organic giving away thousands of tubs of yogurt in response to egg shortage
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire's Stonyfield Organic is giving away 10,000 tubs of plain yogurt in response to the nationwide egg shortage. Representatives for the Londonderry-based company said plain yogurt can be a substitute for eggs when following baking recipes. One-quarter cup of yogurt can be used in place of each egg.
Boston Globe
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.
Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
New Hampshire town is divided after 129-year-old horn is silenced for local autistic boy
Milford, New Hampshire's fire horn was - much to residents' outrage - silenced last August as an unofficial courtesy to local autistic boy Lukas Fowler, 12, who felt the world was ending when he heard it.
tmpresale.com
Legion Of Skanks in Hampton Beach, NH Aug 10th, 2023 – presale code
The new Legion Of Skanks presale password is now ready to use: When the Legion Of Skanks presale starts, you’ll have the opportunity to buy great seats before anyone else. You might never have another opportunity to watch Legion Of Skanks’s show in Hampton Beach so make sure that you use this presale password !
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1