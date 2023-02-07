ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, NH

visitconcord-nh.com

Four romantic jewelry stores on Main Street

February is the perfect time of year to visit Concord and explore the charming downtown. After a winter storm, the historic buildings are lightly dusted with snow, cozy cafés are nestled between the shops—offering hot drinks and flaky pastries, and the charm of a New England winter is all around.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?

Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
merrimackvalley.org

What’s Happening at the Lowell Winterfest 2023

It’s that time of the year again! The annual Lowell Winterfest returns to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th. So shake off those winter time blues and come join an epic festival right in the heart of downtown Lowell. Check out all the exciting things you can do and see at the Winterfest this year.
LOWELL, MA
94.9 HOM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
WUPE

Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?

Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?

“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
BOSTON, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

Jack Daniels Inn in Peterborough, NH Rebranded to Riverhouse by Weekender

Weekender Hotels today announced the renaming of Jack Daniels Inn. The Peterborough, NH property, which Weekender Hotels acquired in 2022, will now be called Riverhouse by Weekender. Weekender Hotels founder, Keir Weimer said, “We wanted this property to reflect the Weekender brand, which is all about adventure, new experiences and...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

It’s Time: Summer 2023 Student Camp Series Registration at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine

Hey, it's never too early to chat about the summer, especially when Mother Nature continues to be an unpredictable force this winter. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy says they're set and ready for this summer camp series for kids, and even has fall already on the books for those extra diligent families who love to plan. Creativity and imagination for students of all ages is what these various camp choices are all about, so here are your choices, with registration open and scholarship applications available on the Ogunquit Playhouse website.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Boston Globe

11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.

Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
BOSTON, MA
tmpresale.com

Legion Of Skanks in Hampton Beach, NH Aug 10th, 2023 – presale code

The new Legion Of Skanks presale password is now ready to use: When the Legion Of Skanks presale starts, you’ll have the opportunity to buy great seats before anyone else. You might never have another opportunity to watch Legion Of Skanks’s show in Hampton Beach so make sure that you use this presale password !
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
