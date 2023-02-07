Read full article on original website
Jennifer Ann Rudenick
Jennifer Ann Rudenick, age 43 of Seaforth, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by famiy at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Seaforth. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Stuart Edward Juhnke
Stuart Edward Juhnke age 81, of Sanborn, MN died on February 6, 2023, at the Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN . Visitation will be on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will continue on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton, MN.
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 23-29, 2023
Yoni Roney Castillo, Marshall: misdemeanor no MN drivers license, fees and fines $185. Taylor Max Kosmalski, Taunton: misdemeanor trucking regulation – seatbelt violation in a commercial vehicle, fees and fines $110. Timothy Ivan Kotten, Sleepy Eye: 1) misdemeanor wrong class / no endorsement, fees and fines $285. 2) misdemeanor...
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
Greg Miller of Brown County receives Sheriff’s Association scholarship
Sheriff Jason Seidl of Brown County has announced that Greg Miller of New Ulm is the Brown County awardee of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship program for 2022. The Association awards scholarships each year to people planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22...
Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
Redwood Falls man found guilty of not registering as a predatory offender
A Redwood Falls man, Russell George Guy O’Brien, 25, of Redwood Falls, was found guilty in Redwood County District Court last week of one count of Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, O’Brien is required to register as...
Sleepy Eye man accused of drop-kicking cat, leading to leg amputation
A Sleepy Eye man is accused of drop-kicking and seriously injuring his girlfriend’s cat, then threatening to kill the animal in front of her. Jordan Osmonson, 30, was charged Thursday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of animal torture, animal cruelty, and 1st-degree damage to property. Osmonson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of animal torture.
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
SDSU player starts GoFundMe for brother hurt in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Williams is a senior at South Dakota State University and a defensive tackle for the SDSU Jackrabbits football team. As of yesterday, he is also the organizer of a fundraiser to help his brother. Williams’ brother, Chris Ritter, was in a motor vehicle...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Canby man injured in Lyon County rollover Monday
A Canby man was injured when his vehicle overturned in Lyon County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 30 Douglas Lee Hansen, age 66, was driving a Ford F-150 southeast on Highway 68. At about 5 a.m., near mile post 21, the vehicle left the road and rolled in the south ditch. Hansen was transported to the hospital in Marshall with non-life threatening injuries.
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
Jury sees nine witnesses in murder trial’s first day
That was the scene in the historic Cottonwood County Courthouse as testimony began for the murder trial connected with the Aug. 26, 2021 death of Juan Luis Morales-Rivera. It is the county’s first murder trial in 25 years. Only a handful of onlookers were on hand as 12 jurors...
2023 SMSU Ag Bowl Results
Overall 2nd Place Chapter out of 51 schools-Earning the chapter $300!. Lauren Dolezal- 2nd Place Individual (earned $250 scholarship) Adriel Johnson- 6th Place Ind. Jack Frank- 1st Place Ind.(earned $500 scholarship) Brode Lydick- 9th Place Ind. Fish & Wildlife- 3rd Place Team. Kevin Smith- 6th Place Ind. Small Animal/Vet Science-...
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
