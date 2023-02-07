Jennifer Ann Rudenick, age 43 of Seaforth, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by famiy at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Seaforth. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

SEAFORTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO