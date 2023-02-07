Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Elaine F. Just
Elaine F. Just, age 96, of Redwood Falls passed away on February 6, 2023, at River Valley nursing home in Redwood Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, from St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Peace Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue on Friday, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church.
myklgr.com
Stuart Edward Juhnke
Stuart Edward Juhnke age 81, of Sanborn, MN died on February 6, 2023, at the Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN . Visitation will be on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will continue on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton, MN.
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 23-29, 2023
Yoni Roney Castillo, Marshall: misdemeanor no MN drivers license, fees and fines $185. Taylor Max Kosmalski, Taunton: misdemeanor trucking regulation – seatbelt violation in a commercial vehicle, fees and fines $110. Timothy Ivan Kotten, Sleepy Eye: 1) misdemeanor wrong class / no endorsement, fees and fines $285. 2) misdemeanor...
myklgr.com
Greg Miller of Brown County receives Sheriff’s Association scholarship
Sheriff Jason Seidl of Brown County has announced that Greg Miller of New Ulm is the Brown County awardee of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship program for 2022. The Association awards scholarships each year to people planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22...
myklgr.com
Smoky fire causes class cancellation at BOLD Wednesday
A fire in the pool area Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of the BOLD School District school in Olivia. According to KWLM, Superintendent Jim Menton said about 15 minutes before classes started at 8:15 a.m.,the chlorinator in the pool leaked, causing an electrical fire and they evacuated the school.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
myklgr.com
Charges: Renville man who lit house on fire with five children inside Saturday blamed raccoons
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man found guilty of not registering as a predatory offender
A Redwood Falls man, Russell George Guy O’Brien, 25, of Redwood Falls, was found guilty in Redwood County District Court last week of one count of Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, O’Brien is required to register as...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
myklgr.com
Sleepy Eye man accused of drop-kicking cat, leading to leg amputation
A Sleepy Eye man is accused of drop-kicking and seriously injuring his girlfriend’s cat, then threatening to kill the animal in front of her. Jordan Osmonson, 30, was charged Thursday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of animal torture, animal cruelty, and 1st-degree damage to property. Osmonson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of animal torture.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Jury sees nine witnesses in murder trial’s first day
That was the scene in the historic Cottonwood County Courthouse as testimony began for the murder trial connected with the Aug. 26, 2021 death of Juan Luis Morales-Rivera. It is the county’s first murder trial in 25 years. Only a handful of onlookers were on hand as 12 jurors...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Local murder trial testimony begins today
Testimony for the trial of a Windom man charged with second-degree murder could begin as early as today (Wednesday) in Cottonwood County District Court. Jury selection was held all day Monday and into the day Tuesday for the trial of Ralph Leslie Apmann. He has been charged with “second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”
kduz.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
