Mitsubishi has expressed interest in launching a pickup truck in the United States, although there don’t appear to be any imminent plans for such a move. Given how massive the pickup truck market is in the United States, it only makes sense that the Japanese automaker likes the idea of capturing part of that pie. It has plenty of expertise through the sale of the Triton / L200 in overseas markets. While the Chicken Tax would stop Mitsubishi from simply importing the Triton in the U.S., that doesn’t mean the idea of selling a pickup locally is dead in the water.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO