Carscoops
Ford’s Investment In Rivian Coming To An End After It Dumps Most Of Its Stocks
Ford sold the majority of its Rivian shares, reducing its stake from 9.49% to as little as 1.15%, a week after reporting a $7.3 billion write-down on its investment in the EV startup. The news caused Rivian’s shares to drop by 2.29% on Friday, with Ford’s shares dropping by a more substantial 8%.
Carscoops
Tesla Makes 5x More Per Car Than Toyota And Twice As Much As GM And Ford Combined
The wheels didn’t exactly fall off Tesla’s success wagon last year, but the combination of a sliding share price, a distracted boss, bad publicity from safety-related lawsuits and rivals that finally pulled their fingers out and started delivering EVs of their own, made some people wonder if Tesla’s golden period was on the wane.
Carscoops
Subaru’s EV Strategy? Hoping You Like Toyotas, But Not Enough To Buy One
Subaru recently announced their quarterly results and it appears officials used the event to reveal new details about upcoming electric vehicles. While they didn’t go into many specifics, Autonews is reporting Subaru’s chief general manager of corporate planning, Tomoaki Emori, acknowledged the obvious – America decides what the company’s future looks like.
Carscoops
Jiangnan U2 Is An Urban EV Inspired By The Suzuki Alto From The ’80s
What does the second-gen Suzuki Alto from the ’80s have in common with a Chinese EV? As weird as it sounds, in the case of the Jiangnan U2, the answer is common design heritage. Jiangnan Automobile, a company that used to produce the rebadged Suzuki Alto as one of the cheapest cars in China, is making a comeback this year with a significantly more modern offering.
Carscoops
Over 330,000 Mercedes UK Owners Claim Their Cars Have Emissions Cheating Devices
Mercedes-Benz has been slapped with a mass lawsuit at London’s High Court from owners who claim their diesel vehicles were equipped with emissions-cheating devices. A preliminary hearing held at the High Court earlier this week revealed that almost 300,000 claims have been issued against Mercedes-Benz in London and that a further 35,000 are being prepared. All of the claims will be managed together, Reuters reports.
Carscoops
New S580e Is Maybach’s First Ever Plug-in Hybrid, Pure EV Coming Soon
Maybach revealed its first plug-in hybrid model, in the form of the S580e sedan, while announcing that its first EV will debut this year. Predictably, the PHEV is a more luxurious variant of the standard Mercedes-Benz S580e, sharing the same electrified setup and allowing a zero-emission range for the first time in a Maybach.
Carscoops
Hertz Revenues Spike But Tesla Rent Fleet Falls Short Of 100,000 Goal
Hertz has surprised many industry observers with solid fourth-quarter earnings but it has less than half of the Teslas in its fleet than it planned to. The rental car giant reported $2.035 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter while for the full year, it reported revenue of $8.7 billion. Hertz ended 2022 with $2.5 billion of total liquidity available, including $943 million in cash.
Carscoops
Volkswagen America’s Boss Is Still Pushing For A Pickup Truck
The boss of the Volkswagen Group of America is very eager for the brand to launch a pickup truck in the U.S. market. During a recent interview with Motor Authority, Pablo Di Si said that the car manufacturer continues to look at the wildly popular pickup truck market and said that any potential pickup sold in the U.S. would also have to be developed specifically for the local market.
Carscoops
Even Pickup Trucks Are Losing Market Share To SUVs
It is frequently the case that panics about new products taking over are overblown. The existence of the TV didn’t kill the radio, but when it comes to the rise of SUVs, there’s new evidence suggesting that they really are taking over everything. Even sales of pickup trucks, America’s darling, are starting to be affected by sport utility vehicles.
Carscoops
Mitsubishi Likes The Idea Of Selling A New Pickup In The U.S.
Mitsubishi has expressed interest in launching a pickup truck in the United States, although there don’t appear to be any imminent plans for such a move. Given how massive the pickup truck market is in the United States, it only makes sense that the Japanese automaker likes the idea of capturing part of that pie. It has plenty of expertise through the sale of the Triton / L200 in overseas markets. While the Chicken Tax would stop Mitsubishi from simply importing the Triton in the U.S., that doesn’t mean the idea of selling a pickup locally is dead in the water.
Carscoops
Tesla Finally Gets Rid Of Misleading ‘Potential Savings’ Prices And Shows True MSRP
Tesla has updated its website to show the true purchase price of its models as opposed to prominently advertising prices accounting for “potential savings.”. For many years, the automaker has listed the price after “potential savings” for its vehicles that takes into account estimated 6-year fuel savings and any relevant tax credits. The Tesla Model Y Performance, for example, has a price tag of $45,090 after potential savings but in reality, actually has a starting price of $57,990.
Carscoops
Production 2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Truck Unveiled, Lacks Concept’s Drama
Only a few weeks after showcasing a dramatic electric pickup truck concept to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning at CES in January, Ram has now unveiled the production version of the 2024 1500 REV. This truck bears more than just a passing resemblance to its gas-powered counterpart and is essentially an electric version of the ICE truck. Stellantis has also announced that it will start accepting reservations for the 1500 REV truck, which will be highlighted in tonight’s Super Bowl commercial.
Carscoops
2024 VW Atlas Family Gains Fresh Looks And More Premium Interior But Loses VR6
Volkswagen has unveiled the updated 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport at the Chicago Auto Show. Both models benefit from a redesigned face, an overhauled interior with more kit and improved materials, plus a livelier 2.0 TSI engine with increased power and torque figures, though they lose the V6 option.
Carscoops
Hyundai Launches New Evolve+ Subscription Program For Kona EV And Ioniq 5
Hyundai will give vehicle subscriptions a go with its newly announced Evolve+ service. Consumers will be offered the ability to drive either the Kona EV or the Ioniq 5 for one, all-inclusive monthly fee. For the Kona EV, the customers will have to pay $699 per month, while the Ioniq...
Carscoops
Satisfaction With America’s Public EV Charging Network At Its Lowest Point On Record
American EV drivers’ happiness with the network of Level 2 and Level 3 public chargers has hit its lowest point since J.D. Power starting measuring customer satisfaction in 2021. That drop in satisfaction is being led by worsening rates of reliability in public charging points around the country. In...
Carscoops
U.S. Tuner Realizes The Ferrari 458 Speciale of Our Dreams With 6sp Manual Conversion
The Ferrari 458 Speciale is rightfully regarded as one of the Italian carmaker’s finest-ever supercars. As the last hurrah to Ferrari’s naturally-aspirated V8s, the 458 Speciale is just about as desirable as a car can get. It’s fast, raw, and has a soundtrack to die for. However, no car is perfect and neither is the Speciale. Perhaps the only criticism that can be made is that it was never offered with a manual transmission.
Carscoops
Subaru Issues Do Not Drive Order For Solterra, Recalls EV
The Subaru Solterra’s rocky launch continues as the automaker is warning some customers not to drive the electric crossover. According to the automaker, the latest recall is the result of an earlier recall that wasn’t handled properly by a third-party contractor. As Subaru explained, the original recall required the hub bolts to be replaced, but they “identified an issue with vehicles repaired at two port locations by one particular team of contractors.”
